As football season quickly approaches, gameday gear is in high demand. Sweet Pea Boutique is one of Athens’ newest places to get Bulldog-approved apparel and accessories, and it debuted as a pop-up shop at Frutta Bowls on Aug. 22.

But owner Abbey Goodson, a senior University of Georgia public relations major and fashion merchandising minor from Johns Creek, Georgia, said her shop does more than just gameday apparel.

“I knew that something I wanted was a place that has cute clothes [that are] appropriate for a variety of things, like game day, downtown, a night out, or just everyday activities,” Goodson said.

Goodson’s boutique creates a one-stop-shop for young women in Athens to complete their wardrobe for a reasonable price.

Fashion lovers and smoothie bowl fanatics alike gathered at the pop-up shop to see the new merchandise. With a hot pink booth in the back surrounded by clothing and accessories, customers were excited to see game day T-shirts with a tye-dye twist or cool cut-outs.

At the pop-up shop, there was a raffle in which attendees could enter to win a prize, and Abbey Goodson passed out codes for 10% off a customer’s first online order.

“I am loving the gameday stuff right now. She’s got a lot of cute shirts and accessories perfect for games, like the buttons,” Hannah Goodson, Abbey’s sister and senior atmospheric sciences and geography major from Johns Creek, Georgia, said.

Buttons with classic phrases such as, “I love Kirby Smart” and “sic’ em” were just a few of the items the pop-up offered, along with an array of shirts, shoes, hair ties, necklaces, earrings and some swimsuits.

For Mallory Upton, a junior early childhood education major from Sandersville, Georgia, her favorite part about the boutique is the shoe selection and already owns two pairs.

Upton also highlighted the plus size selection Sweet Pea offers.

“[Abbey Goodson] sells some plus size stuff, so she has stuff that fits me and everyone else which is really nice,” Upton said.

While Abbey Goodson hopes to eventually move Sweet Pea Boutique to a brick-and-mortar store in Athens, she wants to venture further to add menswear to the inventory. One of the newest additions to the growing fashion scene can be found in Sweet Pea Boutique, online and on Instagram.