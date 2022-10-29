Students at the University of Georgia celebrate Halloween in many ways, including carving pumpkins, showing off costumes, eating lots of candy and showing up to some of their favorite haunts with their friends. For a small population, the month of October was also a time to pick up a creative job.
At Zombie Farms, a haunted trail outside of Athens, actors dressed in costumes jump out at customers as they walk through the woods. For eight nights this year, students transform into terrifying clowns.
Actor manager Narke Norton earned his bachelor’s degree from UGA in 2014 and is now pursuing a Ph.D. in education at the same university. He has been working at Zombie Farms since it started 10 years ago, when he heard about the idea in a Humans vs. Zombies Facebook group.
Norton estimates that out of the group of 82 staff members, 11 are UGA students. Undergraduate and graduate UGA students have been on staff throughout the years, coming from all different fields.
“This is a place where you can find any and all people, because it’s created to welcome everyone, it’s very inclusive,” Norton said.
Mason Carter, a senior international affairs major at UGA, is a scare actor at Zombie Farms. He used to act and work in theater tech and was originally a theater major.
Carter said that it was hard to find opportunities to continue these interests in Athens after he changed majors. Working at Zombie Farms gave him the chance to do both acting and work behind the scenes, as he shows up early to help set up.
“Zombie Farms is its own tight knit community, but it’s one that anyone can come in and be welcomed,” Carter said. “As long as you’re willing to get pretty fatigued after each night, it’ll be a real blast.”
Actors arrive in the late afternoon to sign in, get dressed, get ready, listen to the crew talk about anything they need to know for the night and go to their spots. They usually work until at least midnight, when all customers have left the trail.
Emily Phillips, a sophomore from Las Vegas, Nevada, majoring in wildlife sciences, found out about the opportunity from an email. She liked going to haunted houses when she was younger and has always wanted to try scare acting.
Phillips did some acting when she was little, but never anything serious. She said the people who work at Zombie Farms every year make it a fun experience.
“They’re really boosting your confidence, making you feel good about stuff that would otherwise feel ridiculous,” Phillips said.
The actors are taught everything from how to move their bodies and use their voices when scaring people to how to dodge a punch in the face. Carter said he’s still taken a few so far.
Working at Zombie Farms is different from running a show, because there isn’t a script or set runtime. It gives the actors a chance to improv and adapt how they want.
“This is probably the most personalized thing I’ve done theatrically so far,” Carter said. “You’re in charge of maintaining [the set] and bringing it to life, giving it its own flavor.”
To work at Zombie Farms, students dedicate all of their weekends in October, missing out on activities like football games and the downtown scene. However, they get an experience that not many other people get to have.
“Something about this draws them,” Norton said. “You get to live something really special in a small period of time.”
Phillips said Halloween is her favorite holiday, and she likes that the job gives her a chance to give community members a unique experience.
“I think it’s the best because you get to dress up and just have fun,” Phillips said. “So it’s really heartwarming to be able to be one of those people who make other people’s Halloween feel great too.”
Zombie Farms is open for its last night of the season on Oct. 29.