Social media has revolutionized the news industry, with information available at the tap of a button or the swipe of a notification. While this instantaneous knowledge is gratifying in some ways, the constant stream of news can be tiring. It's become important to find a balance between staying informed and staying mentally healthy.
Many believe it is important to stay up-to-date on the latest news so they can be informed citizens of the world. However, for some demographics, the political and cultural news represents and even dictates their day to day lives, as was seen with coverage following the one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
News coverage and local stories such as Floyd’s have the ability to incite social movements across the world. However, between rapid-fire reporting and first-hand accounts of events posted on social media, discrepancies and confusion tend to spread uncontrollably.
Staying informed on a day-to-day basis can be mentally taxing enough, but as nefarious sensationalism and intentional fear-mongering in journalism is shared on feeds, the mental toll of having to question and fact check every piece of news read adds to the stress of being informed.
In a particularly tumultuous time in the United States socially and politically, finding a balance between self care and news consumption is a precious skill, and one which many University of Georgia students and professors alike are trying to develop.
Political awareness
Freshman pre-pharmacy biology major Ravi Patel is an avid news consumer. His passion for being informed was inherited from his family, who enjoy knowing what is going on in the world around them.
Political awareness and activism are two of the main reasons why Patel is passionate about news. While political coverage can be divisive, Patel appreciates the way in which it opens his mind to views that oppose his own.
“Consuming diverse news allows me to think, ‘Okay, I disagree with them, but I understand why they think that and I'll still listen to them,’” Patel said. “Before junior year of high school, I was only willing to listen to my side of the story. Now I'll listen to everything, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll agree.”
Changing habits
Freshman intended economics major Hannah Kelly is similar to Patel in that she follows the news mainly to stay up to date on politics and social justice movements. However, Kelly has felt the impacts of excessive news consumption personally over the past few months.
“With being in quarantine for so long and being online or on our phones so much, it’s been the perfect storm for overexposure to stressful news,” Kelly said. “We’ve all consumed so much really negative news about COVID-19, school shootings and the Black Lives Matter movement especially – it’s definitely a lot.”
Kelly recalled a time when she and her parents watched the news cover memorials dedicated to COVID-19 victims. It was too heartbreaking to watch, she said, so she left the room. She discovered that sometimes it’s worth sacrificing some knowledge for her own mental peace.
As a son of immigrant parents, Patel reflected on periods of time in which immigration reform was a hotly debated topic. He had to monitor and change the way he consumed media. Taking time for his own mental clarity while also contributing to social discourse proved difficult for Patel at times.
“There were times when people would say, ‘Now isn’t the time to talk about this. Don’t make everything political,’" Patel said. “Every time we don’t talk about things, ignore them or avoid hard conversations, issues just keep arising again and again. The only way to create real change is to have the hard conversations.”
Healthy consumerism
While growing up in the rural small town of Elberton, Georgia, UGA journalism professor and Cox Institute director Keith Herndon developed a lifelong passion for the news. His interest in information has carried him throughout his life and career.
Herndon teaches a course at UGA called “Media, News and Consumers,” which focuses on news and media literacy as well as journalistic responsibility. Learning how to consume news responsibly is a nuanced and ever changing field, Herndon said, which is what he covers in this course.
In his youth, the news was Herndon’s view into the greater world outside of his small town. The societal upheaval accompanying the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War are two media frenzies which Herndon recalled as moments he realized how much he did not know about the rest of the world. They also helped spark his fascination with journalism.
“I don't know that I can say I've gotten weary of the news because it's been my life,” Herndon said, “but sometimes we need a break from all of the things that are going on around us. The world is always in a state of flux, and I think it's mostly this idea of change that affects people the most.”
The relationship between the world and the media is an ever changing one, subject to developments and innovations in technology.
“As human beings we like things to be consistent, but it's really our ability to adapt and adjust to change that helps our mental health,” Herndon said.