Whether they’re miles apart from their friends or standing six feet away, University of Georgia students are finding new and old ways to tweak their social lives amid social distancing guidelines.
With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized the act of social distancing, which the organization defines as maintaining approximately 6 feet from others at all times. Social distancing guidelines, coupled with Athens-Clarke County’s shelter-in-place ordinance, has limited traditional avenues of socializing in Athens: meeting up with friends at bars or coffee shops, hosting groups of friends for dinner or shouting over throngs of people at a concert.
During the winter break of their freshman year, Tony Dang and his friends downloaded an app called Houseparty. He and his friends used the app to video chat, play virtual games and communicate during long stretches of separation.
In light of the global pandemic, Dang and his friends, who are all seniors now, didn’t expect to find themselves once again separated and relying on a phone camera to see each other.
Without being able to see each other in the foreseeable future, Dang, senior marketing major, said he and his friends started using Houseparty again as a way to play games while on a group FaceTime.
“Throughout this whole self-quarantine,” Dang said. “We all are stuck in our respective hometowns so we use Houseparty to have a social aspect while talking to each other.”
Unlike Dang, senior mechanical engineering major Jack Hafer is still in Athens instead of his hometown, maintaining a somewhat face-to-face social life with some of his friends.
“I’ve been trying to just hang out at my house,” Hafer said. “I’ve had a few friends over, never more than five people at a time, including my roommate,” said Hafer. “I wouldn’t have more than 10 people over, but that would be the maximum.”
For Hafer, hanging out with his friends or large groups and going downtown at night was a large part of his social life. Before ACC mandated all non-essential businesses to close, Hafer said he and his friends were downtown one night and found themselves constantly thinking about the coronavirus.
“It was Sunday, either St. Patrick’s Day or the Monday before that, sometime before they announced the regulation. My friends and I went downtown,” Hafer said. “They were a lot of people there and you couldn’t help but feel paranoid. It was just a really weird experience.”
When large gatherings were prohibited by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 23, Hafer said he was disappointed but understanding. Without having classes to go to or friends to see in Athens, Hafer said there’s not much to do. With limited options, Hafer said he’s still trying to have a good time with his friends who are here by seeing who he can and having fun while he can.
In addition to using Houseparty to see his friends, Dang said he also shares his thoughts about the coronavirus with his friends and receives feedback from them in a more intimate way on his “finsta,” a term used to describe a second Instagram account where people post more personal content.
Dang has also been calling friends and diving into group chats that he hasn’t messaged in awhile to see how people are doing during these times as a way to keep up with classmates and friends.
“At first, it was awful, I felt this wave of depression. I had set up a nice and easy senior year so I could really just enjoy it, but it’s now just been taken away from me.” Dang said. “But it's kind of comforting knowing that I’m not the only one experiencing this pain. We’re all in solidarity going through this quarantine.”
