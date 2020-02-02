After a successful run in putting together the Trapsgiving Block Party at Nuçi’s Space for a class project last November, four students from the University of Georgia’s Music Business Certificate Program will celebrate Valentine’s Day early with “Love Language,” a hip-hop and R&B show at the Caledonia Lounge on Feb. 13.
“Love Language” has been in the works since the beginning of December 2019 when students Camilla Sims, Dylan Wilson, Ariel Jones and Yusef Yoba agreed to continue putting hip-hop and R&B shows after the success of Trapsgiving.
“[“Love Language”] could be the Valentine’s date or the pre-Valentine’s date to the Valentine’s date,” said Yoba, a senior communications major from Marietta with music business and entrepreneurship certificates.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. with a 30-minute set of a four-piece live instrumentation band covering R&B songs. Three of the four members will switch between instruments during their set.
Harry Wright, a junior marketing major from Gwinnett County, will immediately follow the band and perform his new, though unreleased, single “I’ll Be Waiting” during his set.
While Wright is focusing his efforts on promoting the single, he will also perform older tracks from his 2019 album “Harry’s World: Vol. 2” as a way “to make the audience feel comfortable.”
Sims, also known as Convict Julie, a senior entertainment and media studies major from West Atlanta, will headline the show with a 45-minute set. Sims will also debut new music during her set.
“A lot of Convict [Julie]’s music is inspired by hip-hop, and I think the soulful twist and the R&B style she has is fresh and gonna be perfect for Valentine’s Day,” said Wilson, a junior marketing and finance double major from Gwinnett County. Wilson is also the manager of both Wright and recently became Sims’ manager.
Sims said she is glad to work with the student group again and hopes that continuing to put on shows will help grow a fanbase for the local hip-hop and R&B scene in Athens and across the UGA campus.
Yoba said he foresees the student group working together on more shows throughout the spring semester after “Love Language” and hopes the show will be successful enough will help “build momentum” for future shows and also for Athens’ hip-hop/R&B scene in general.
As a transfer student, Sims said she was aware of the mostly indie-rock centric Athens music scene. She was able to explore the hip-hop scene in Athens and wants to help bridge the gap between local music artists in Athens and at UGA. Sims said she hopes that doing so will help increase diversity in the music scene and turn Athens into a true “music town.”
While excited to headline a show for the first time, Sims said the songs she chose for her set will show a different side of her.
“There’s a lot of party music out in the world,” Sims said. “It’s okay to be vulnerable.”
