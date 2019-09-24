If you think that skipping the gym to take a nap is lazy, think again.
A 2019 study suggests a daily nap improves your heart health, lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease.
In the study, researchers found their subjects who napped once or twice per week had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and other disease-related fatalities or scares, such as heart attacks.
The Swiss study observed 3,462 people within Switzerland with no history of cardiovascular disease over a little longer than five years, observing fatal and non-fatal events (such as non-fatal heart attacks) between the subjects. The researchers also documented the nap routines of participants in the study.
The results included subjects who took short naps once or twice per week had a lower risk of incident cardiovascular disease event. It also found that subjects who napped six to seven times a week did not have increased heart rate as opposed to the other subjects.
Naps are anything but strangers to students at the University of Georgia. William Curry, a graduate student from Jackson, Mississippi at UGA, takes naps “about three times a week” for about an hour each time. Jackson wears a heart rate monitor, and his resting heart rate is “around 66 beats per minute (BPM),” which is on the low end of the spectrum (a normal resting heart rate is between 60 to 100 beats per minute, according to an article by Men’s Health.)
Despite the apparent benefits of napping, however, Dr. Karan Julka said these findings aren’t consistent with some American studies. Julka began working at Athens Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine in 2009, and is board certified in pulmonary disease and sleep medicine.
“This European study has different results from the U.S.,” Julka said. “Studies that have been done previously on larger populations have shown no difference or worsening of cardiovascular if you took naps.”
This study didn’t take normal sleeping conditions into account, such as whether or not people are restless at night, and used people who don’t take naps as their control group. The study didn't inform the reader why they don’t take naps (perhaps the individual is extremely healthy and gets eight hours of sleep per night), it’s difficult to say with certainty whether napping is responsible for better cardiovascular health.
What’s more helpful than napping is getting six to eight hours of sleep per night, according to Julka.
“When we sleep adequately, we allow our body to de-stress,” Julka said.
“Poor sleep over time” acts as a “stressor,” and calcium as well as other hormones can’t flow to the heart as it normally would. People who are stressed all the time, and who get less sleep are more prone to heart attacks in the future.
Shorter naps are better, according to Julka. He recommends 45 minute naps to his patients on top of adequate sleep at night.
