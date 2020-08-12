When University of Georgia junior Cecilia Vu envisioned her summer abroad, she pictured herself walking through the streets of Germany immersing herself in the culture of Freiburg im Breisgau. But in a turn of events, her summer “abroad” was instead spent taking online classes in her childhood bedroom.
Vu, an international affairs major, has spent the entirety of her college career studying German to meet her major’s requirements. Planning to graduate a year early in spring 2021, Vu was drawn to the Freiburg program to get ahead on course credits.
UGA’s Freiburg study abroad program was originally scheduled to take place from June 1-27. The experiential learning opportunity was intended to allow students to develop their German language skills as well as learn about sustainable urban design.
Students learned in March that the program would be canceled due to travel concerns related to the coronavirus.
Luckily for Vu, the language credit she needed to take for her early graduation deadline would still be offered online by German lecturer and director of the Freiburg study abroad program Heide Crawford. Though Vu said she learned a lot from the online course, she couldn’t help but compare it to the immersive learning experience she would have had while abroad.
“Even though I got to take the standard German 2002 class, the course at Freiburg is a completely different experience,” Vu said. “You’re in class for four hours a day throughout the week, and then on the weekend you get to have real conversations with locals and learn about their cultural perspective."
Crawford founded the Freiburg program in 2013, and she closely followed coronavirus developments in Germany while planning the program back in March, she said. As conditions worsened and travel restrictions were placed in Europe, Crawford said she was not surprised the trip ended up being canceled.
“I think getting the opportunity to live in Freiburg, participating in the typical daily routine of locals, and blending into the society as a whole to the best of their ability is what students get most out of the program,” Crawford said.
Doing her best to deliver an immersive learning experience via an online format, Crawford altered her summer course curriculum to allow students to choose and research the areas of German culture that interested them the most.
Though Crawford found easy ways to enhance her online curriculum, many students from other programs weren’t so lucky when having to take their study abroad course load virtually.
Sophomore Angelica Millen, who participated in the spring 2020 UGA Cortona program, said it was difficult to do her coursework after her program abruptly shut down back in February.
Millen, an interdisciplinary art and design major, said she and her fellow classmates only made it about a month into the Cortona trip before everyone was sent back to the U.S. After returning home to her hometown of Woodstock, Georgia, Millen was forced to isolate for two weeks before coming back to UGA’s campus.
Upon returning, Millen said she and her classmates were unsure if they would still be able to earn credits from the Cortona program. Fortunately, the program’s instructors were able to quickly transition the curriculum to an online format to give students the ability to complete their credits.
“For an art program, it’s really difficult to do things online,” Millen said. “For example, I was enrolled in ceramics, and when the program shut down we had to leave all of our unfinished projects behind. When doing the projects at home, I didn’t have materials like clay to make my best work.”
Though her study abroad experience was cut short, Millen said she is grateful for the new friends she made and the cultural experiences she had while abroad. With three more years of college ahead of her, Millen said she hopes to get the full study abroad experience sometime down the line in her college career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.