The summer season is a time for local breweries to showcase their knack for creating specialized beers with individualized flavors. Athens is home to a host of local breweries, each of whom take the summer months to embrace the pale ale season with open arms and push the boundaries the typical beer taste.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Terrapin debuted five brews this summer. Beerista is a blend of two Wake-n-Bake Imperial Stout batches with Jittery Joe’s’ Wake-n-Bake roast, giving the brew a coffee flavor and aroma. Terrapin also partnered with former Atlanta Braves player Jeff Francoeur in May to create Frenchy’s Blues, a blueberry Berliner Weisse. The new Peach Dreamsicle mimics the flavor of a creamy peach ice pop. Manhattan Night Cap is brewed with Belgian strong ale in Kentucky bourbon barrels with hints of ginger and lemon. Terrapin debuted its newest beer, a hemp IPA titled Jazz Cabbage, on July 11.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts has debuted 10 beers since May. Feel Free IPA and Chill Beach Wave, a collaboration with Alvarado Street Brewery, were released early in the summer. Whiskey barrel-aged Life in Flux and a new take on the white wine-esque Get Artistic, made with Nelson Sauvin and Hallertau Blanc to benefit the Get Artistic fund, were released in early June. Raspberry ale River Ridge Red, red wine-inspired Curious No. 12 and a cucumber-lime flavor of Creature Comforts’ Tritonia gose were released in mid-June. Dry-hopped pilsner Everything Is … (Vic Secret) was released a few days later. Earlier this month, an IPA titled Heizenbrewg was released in honor of its brewmaster Adam Beauchamp. DaySpring, a grisette featuring wheat from the local DaySpring Farms, is available on-site at the brewery as of July 17.
Akademia Brewing Co.
Double IPA Fighting Without Fighting was released in conjunction with a Hip-Hop Night at the brewing company. The Cram-Session can was released at a “Suds and Swimwear” brewery party, and A-Team was released on the same day. Hoprodisiac debuted earlier this summer but is already sold out; the brewery is planning to brew more batches and will be canning later this year. County Fair Shakeup and Nobody Move were released in July, the latter of which will be canned in the near future.
Southern Brewing Co.
In honor of the summer heat, Southern Brewing Company released two brews so far this season. Killer B mimics a sour with fruity berry flavor notes, and Muscadine Reserve has a sweet flavor with a tart finish and aroma. The brewery is planning to release a few more beers in the near future.
