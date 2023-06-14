Every time Abbey Road LIVE! has performed at the Sunflower Concert Series at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, they are met with the ideal weather conditions for an evening summer concert.
“It seems like every time we play here, the weather is just like this,” Chris Bennet, a vocalist and guitarist for Abbey Road LIVE!, said.
The State Botanical Garden of Georgia kicked off their Sunflower Concert Series on June 13 with a performance by Abbey Road LIVE!, specializing in complete, start-to-finish album performances of masterpieces by The Beatles.
The botanical garden welcomed the audience to enjoy the beautiful weather conditions, live music and the variety of colors and textures amongst the botany in The Flower Garden.
Music-goers were encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic suppers to make themselves comfortable on the lawns in front of the stage. Beverages were provided by the garden.
Abbey Road LIVE! performed from 7-9 p.m., including songs such as “Here Comes the Sun”,“Help!”and “Hey Jude.” Audience members danced and twirled in front of the stage as the band covered these classics.
The band has played at the Sunflower Concert Series five times since 2018, developing a fondness for performing at the State Botanical Garden because of the community.
“To hang out with people from years past, that’s something different [than other places],” Bennet said.
Teresa Morrison, an employee of the botanical garden for over 20 years, has seen the fondness that concert goers develop for the Sunflower Concert Series events as the years go by. People all the way from Wilmington, North Carolina attended the summer concert, according to Morrison.
“It's evolved,” Morrison said. “People have their favorite bands, and you’ll see people come for them.”
Reese Lowe has worked for the Botanical Garden for about a year and has seen the way the concerts have publicized the gardens.
“We’ve already had about 10 people come in and say that they have never been to the gardens before, and that they just saw we were having a concert and wanted to try it out,” Lowe said. “We are definitely getting more exposure in the community.”
The botanical garden is having their next Sunflower Concert Series event on July 18 with a performance by The Original Splitz.
According to the botanical gardens website, the Original Splitz band will be performing a mix of the classic Motown sound, part 1970’s funk and disco flavor, a dash of the old-school and contemporary R&B and a guaranteed good time.
Tickets are $17 each, $15 for members of Friends of the Garden, $5 for children ages 4-13 and free for children under 4. Tickets can be purchased on the botanical garden website.