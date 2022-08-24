The Flower Garden at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia was covered with lawn chairs this Tuesday evening, set out by concert goers eager to grab a beer and watch the third performance of this summer’s Sunflower Concert Series.
The humid weather did not stop a crowd from gathering — hundreds of people filled the lawn to watch performances by Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots and Klezmer Local 42 , two local musical acts. Patrons of all ages attended with family and friends, some equipped with picnic blankets and baskets, to enjoy a relaxing evening in the garden.
The concert series, sponsored by the Friends of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, is held each summer. It gives the Athens community a chance to enjoy local artists in an unconventional setting. The concerts are held one Tuesday a month between the months of June and September.
The botanical garden, a unit of Public Service and Outreach at the University of Georgia, has hosted the concert series since 2001, when William Tonks, the director of facilities and visitor services, saw a need for a bridge between the Athens music scene and the state garden.
“It occurred to me that all the people I saw at the 40 Watt, I never saw at the garden. And all the people that I saw at the garden, I never saw at the 40 Watt,” Tonks said.
Tonks, who performs locally himself, thought that the perfect way to unite both communities would be to host concerts at the gardens. After gaining the support of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia group, the first series was held in the summer of 2001. This year marks the 21st year of the Sunflower Concert Series, with over 70 performances hosted since its creation.
“I just think it is a real treat for people that wouldn't normally go downtown to a rock club to see some of the really incredible bands that play here, and vice versa, it’s great to get the people that never go to the garden out to the garden,” Tonks said. “It's just really remarkable to be outside in the evening in such a beautiful setting.”
Phil and Debbie Kincaid are members of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and have attended concerts in the series both this year and in years past.
Debbie Kincaid sees the events as great ways to spend time with her husband and friends.
“It’s a date, plus we like the bands,” Debbie Kincaid said. “And we get to meet up with our friends.”
Virgille Sonon found out about the concert series when she drove past a sign near the entrance of the gardens with the concert dates listed. She attended the previous concert in July and decided to attend again.
“[Athens] being a college town, there’s not really much to do during the summer, it's all very centered around the university. So having this during the summer is really nice, to have something to do, and it's very family friendly,” Sonon said.
Both groups that performed are native to Athens. The first act of the night was Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots, a hot jazz and swing group that performed several songs from the 1910s, 20s and 30s. The second group to perform, Klezmer Local 42, performed several Klezmer songs, a traditional Eastern European and Jewish form of music, and covers of popular songs with their own spin.
The two bands performed together twice throughout the evening, filling the small stage and combining their musical styles to create a unique sound.
By the end of the night, dozens of people were dancing on the lawn, forming dance circles or showing their children how to move to the beat.
“You understand what Klezmer is all about, it’s about dancing,” Dan Horowitz said, double bassist and vocalist for both groups, as he addressed the crowd.
One more concert is scheduled in this year’s series, which will take place on Sept. 27 and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. More information about the event and ticket prices can be found on the botanical garden website.