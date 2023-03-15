Walking through the front door of Sunny Day Therapeutics, most can immediately sense that it is not the average therapist’s office. In addition to the warm, calm and inviting atmosphere, there are lively colors, sensory decorations, swings to sit on and cloud-covered sheets over the LED lights. Each element allows Sunny Days to provide care for people of all ages and abilities in both the neurodivergent and neurotypical communities.
Sunny Days is a therapeutics center that offers a variety of methods to specifically cater to the individual patient, whether it be through art, music, life skills courses, recreation, physical therapy or psychotherapy. The ultimate goal is to empower, strengthen and support all ages and all ability individuals according to their website.
After raising a son on the autism spectrum for 17 years and witnessing firsthand the trials and tribulations of getting the proper medical care, Amber Buchanan saw the huge need for services in her community. She was especially concerned with the long waitlists that exist for those trying to receive necessary therapy. Inspired by her own experience, she left her job in corporate America, sold her home to have startup funds for the business and by Jan. 2022, opened Sunny Days – which she makes sure never has a waiting list.
Buchanan has long had a knack for helping others, from volunteering as a teenager for a teen suicide hotline to volunteering at a hospital as a candy striper and helping out at animal shelters.
“During the pandemic, we lost a lot of people we loved. And the good thing that came out of the pandemic was that I realized, life is very short. And that we all need to find joy. And how precious family is,” Buchanan said.
Because many patients usually need more than one type of therapy, parents often have to drive their kids around to different locations for every appointment, and it can be difficult to transfer records from one place to the other. Sunny Days aims to be especially unique by serving as a “one-stop-shop” for all different kinds of care.
“When [my son] was little, we would go across town to one place for speech therapy, and across town somewhere else for physical therapy. And then this person wanted those records and it was impossible to coordinate,” Buchanan said. “When I created Sunny Days, I created it with the ease of the kids and the parents [in mind]. Everything under one roof… staff can collaborate on different cases, because some people see multiple therapists here.”
By allowing patients to choose the therapy tailored to their interests, from art to music therapy, the kids are able to do something they enjoy while opening up to a professional, all without realizing they are in therapy, according to Buchanan.
Sunny Days also offers classes on social skills that help patients to socialize in public settings such as school and church. Life skills classes focus on independence so that patients can learn things like cooking, self-advocating, watching for bank fraud, reordering prescriptions, using rideshare services and more.
Jessica Shirley, Sunny Days’ front office manager, has a long career in billing and administrative duties for pediatric care. Shirley said working at Sunny Days has been an especially challenging experience that has stretched her out of her comfort zone. But it has also been a uniquely rewarding one.
“We had a new patient come in, and you could feel the energy…very nervous, very anxious… They went back for their session, and it was like a different person came out of the room,” Shirley said. “[They were] calm, you could just feel their whole aura was at peace. They had actually gotten almost instant relief. It really filled my heart.”
The staff at Sunny Days is dedicated to their mission to use integrative care in order to help every individual improve their overall quality of life. Carolyn Arnold is a parent whose child receives care at Sunny Days.
“We have had a great experience with Sunny Days,” Arnold said. “The owner’s personal experience with having a child with a disability makes the experience different from other therapy places as she understands the parents' perspective. The therapists are knowledgeable, and you can tell they enjoy what they do. My child looks forward to his time there.”
Because out-of-pocket costs for therapy can be expensive, Buchanan is excited that Sunny Days now accepts most private insurances (including UGA health insurance) as well as Medicaid, which allows the center to take on many new patients. In order to expand Sunny Days’ outreach, Buchanan also started a campaign to request sponsorships in the community from local businesses. Every cent of the money from sponsorships goes toward patients.
“I want to help the people that fall through the cracks. What I mean by this is the people that have insurance but they have $10,000 deductibles, or insurance [that] doesn't cover mental health,” Buchanan said. “We sent out maybe about 100 letters asking for sponsorships.”
While Buchanan continues her work to build clientele and raise more money from these sponsorships, she hopes to add more therapists at Sunny Days to keep up with demand and increase the types of therapies available, such as speech therapy and occupational therapy.
“Everybody is struggling with something. We are a group of imperfect people that have come together to try and help other imperfect people,” Shirley said. “Don’t be afraid to take that first step.”