Betrayal and scheming became part of one friend group’s daily routine when they decided to play a three week long, homemade version of the game show “Survivor.” University of Georgia students Claire Bunn, Marina Badir, Tate Hunda, Emma Hale and Emma Traynor were among a group of 16 who used Zoom to communicate because they were separated by stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus.
Badir, a rising junior and genetics major from Augusta, said the idea for the game was proposed in April by Will McGonigle, the group’s expert on “Survivor,” after COVID-19 caused UGA classes to go online for the remainder of the semester. McGonigle also served as “Survivor’s” host, Jeff Probst, proctoring the game and its challenges.
Bunn, a rising junior genetics major from Marion, Arkansas said out of the 16 who played the game, only three of them have seen the show. Hale, a rising junior and history and women's studies major from Charlottesville, Virginia, said her first reaction was to look up “Survivor” and read the whole Wikipedia page because she didn't know what it was.
“I don’t think I understand the rules even now,” Hale said. “I’ve still never seen an episode.”
Frens vs. Amigos
The group's homemade version of the game included the basic elements and rules of “Survivor.” Badir said at the beginning the players were randomly assigned into two tribes, the “Frens” and the “Amigos.” Every afternoon at 6 p.m. the group would play phone games, such as Word Hunt, Fruit Ninja and Flappy Bird, or compete in physical challenges, such as wall sits, in order to gain immunity from the tribal council. One member from the losing team would be voted out of the game, Badir said.
Once a player was voted out of the game, they were still able to participate as part of the jury and observe until the game was down to the last three survivors. When this happens, the jury is able to vote on who they think should win, Bunn said.
The group agreed that the game's winner, Spencer Sumner, a rising junior biology and anthropology major from Gainesville, deserved the win because he betrayed the least amount of people.
Hunda, a rising junior and animal science major from Toccoa, said the group tried to hold to the traditional rules of the game as much as possible. Hale said the players being close friends had a big impact on their game.
“That was the most awkward part because we're trying to betray each other and scheme, but we’re also best friends,” Hale said. “How do you backstab your close friend? Lots of snake emojis were used but I think we're still friends.”
Drama between tribe and alliance members was a big part of the game, Bunn said. She was “blindsided” when her own tribe member, Hunda, voted her off, but she said the two are still good friends.
Badir said the most drama happened behind the scenes and was recorded in the players’ confessional videos. After the game was over, “the Survivor crew” had a party where they viewed everyone's confessionals.
Badir, who was part of the final three, said there were some nights when she went to bed feeling guilty about her actions. Traynor, a junior applied mathematics and international affairs major from Savannah, and Badir both agreed the homemade “Survivor” became a huge part of their lives, and Badir said she had to keep reminding herself “it was just a game.”
A Zoom call away
The game expanded to the point where Hale was having conversations about it with her family, she said.
Their game even garnered national attention after Bunn reached out to The Atlantic to interview McGonigle about the game for his birthday on April 30. Their Q&A interview was featured on "The Friendship Files" series.
Hunda said living in a time where Zoom calls exist helped the friends stay connected and bring their large group together during quarantine.
“I would have never envisioned playing ‘Survivor’ online before the pandemic so it's been kind of cool to see how inventive not only our friend group but everyone has gotten with technology,” Bunn said.
The group doesn’t know what the next game or virtual meeting will be, but the idea for something new has come up in conversation, Traynor said.
“Maybe not ‘Survivor’ again because it was really intense, but I think it was definitely a really good way to meet up with each other and make sure we were having that daily social contact that we otherwise wouldn’t be having during quarantine,” Traynor said.
