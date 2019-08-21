Whether you’re a freshman or an accomplished veteran of the University of Georgia Campus transit system, there are some tips of the trade when it comes to riding campus buses. Some students who have even been here for years don’t adhere to these basic, unspoken rules. We compiled a list of a few of these unsaid rules to help provide the best bus experience for the UGA student body.
One person per seat
This seems like it would be common knowledge for everyone, but yet here we are. It’s one body per seat, not one person laying in three seats. During class change and on popular routes like Orbit or North-South route, it’s especially important to adhere to this rule as a bunch of people are cramming into one bus space. There is normally not enough time or space for you to be super comfortable on the bus.
As the bus gets full, move to the back
Whether it's a cramped class change or a rainy day in Athens, students will pour onto busses and will be left to stand in the small space. As soon as you enter the bus and see space become more limited, take the initiative to move to the back of the bus so as many students as possible can find a spot.
Beware of book bags
After lugging a book bag across campus all day it can be very tempting to take it off and put it on the seat next to you. But as more people file in, be courteous and put it under your seat. Even when standing up on the bus, be aware of your surroundings and move your book bag around to make more space for incoming passengers.
Listen up
It’s not uncommon for bus routes to switch up for road closures or a miscommunication between transit drivers. So make sure that when you put your earbuds, its at a volume where you can still hear the speaker over the bus.
Give up seats for those who need it
If you see someone injured, disabled or elderly, immediately offer up your seat to the said passenger. Not only is it common courtesy, but standing on a bus where it’s hard to balance once the bus is in motion is much more difficult for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.