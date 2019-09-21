Hitting the snooze button and kicking a mid-afternoon slump with a cup of coffee may seem harmless, but these practices could be signs of something more daunting: sleep deprivation.
The average adult needs 7 or more hours of sleep per night for the best health and wellbeing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2014, 38.9% of Georgia adults reported usually sleeping fewer than 7 hours in a 24-hour period.
Conditions such as depression, diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke are more common among adults who sleep less than the recommended 7 hours compared to those who sleep 7 or more hours per night, according to the CDC.
“For most adults within the college age population, so aged 18-24, it's really going to be that 7-9 hours a day of sleep that we would recommend,” said Kelly Truesdell, assistant director of health promotion and community outreach at the University Health Center at the University of Georgia.
Sleep deprivation affects memory, cognition and motivation, according to a 2016 NPR article. It can lead to getting sick more often because of a lowered immune system, stress, weight gain and obesity, mental health issues such as depression and anxiety and automobile accidents due to fatigue caused by “drowsy driving,” according to the University Health Center.
“When you're sleep deprived, it really affects your prefrontal cortex,” said Terry Cralle, registered nurse and sleep expert with the Better Sleep Council. “We don't realize that our performance is impaired. In fact, a drunk driver may have more awareness that they're not OK to drive than a sleep-deprived person.”
A 2016 study which measured the sleep habits of students ages 18-22 on college campuses found the overall average was 7 hours and 3 minutes during the week, and 7 hours and 38 minutes on the weekends, according to NPR.
“The ability to learn new information, problem solve, make decisions, even creativity can be influenced by how much sleep somebody is getting,” Truesdell said. “Especially within that academic setting on a college campus, learning new information and studying, sleep is going to be essential to retain that information.”
Factors such as academic and social pressures, newfound independence and increased use of electronic devices, specifically target students on college campuses and can contribute to sleep deprivation, Truesdell said.
The culture of “work more, sleep less” is detrimental to the health of the population, Cralle said.
“It’s such a fallacy,” Cralle said. “If you get sufficient sleep, you do more, you do it better, in a shorter amount of time.”
Why you can’t sleep
In addition to external factors, sleep deprivation can also be because of sleep disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy, Restless Legs Syndrome and sleep apnea, according to the CDC.
Rachel Fusco, an associate professor in UGA’s School of Social Work, researches the prevalence of sleep deprivation and sleep disorders. Fusco said sleep disorders are low-stigma issues, meaning people who experience them are unlikely to feel shame or social isolation because of their problems.
“A lot of times when people have sleep problems, they might also have mental health problems,” Fusco said. “A lot of people do feel stigma around mental health and going to therapy for things like depression and anxiety. I think focusing on helping people improve their sleep can often encourage them to get help that can have a positive impact on their on their mental health.”
Fusco said socioeconomic factors also contribute to an individual's quality of sleep.
“There is indication that lower-income people and people who live in more chaotic neighborhoods tend to have poorer sleep,” Fusco said. “That's probably due to the higher stress that goes along with being lower income. If you live in a more disadvantaged neighborhood, you're also probably living somewhere with more noise and more light pollution.”
Why is sleep important?
Sleep is restorative.During sleep, the body completes certain phases needed for muscle repair, memory consolidation and release of hormones regulating growth and appetite, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
“We know that there are hormones that are released when we sleep that help relieve the stress that we experience throughout the day,” Truesdell said. “Sleeping is essential for helping reset the body and restore some of those stress levels.”
In order to gauge whether or not you are getting enough sleep, Fusco recommends asking yourself a set of questions such as: How do I feel when I wake up? Do I feel groggy? Does it take me a long time to get going? Am I tired throughout the day?
“If you're in a really boring class, you shouldn't fall asleep,” Fusco said. “We should be getting the sleep we need in the night time. We really shouldn't be overly sleepy in the day, and we shouldn't fall asleep in the day.”
How can I improve my sleep?
Implementing practices into your nightly routine can help to prepare your mind and body for rest. The CDC recommends developing consistency in your sleep schedule, ensuring your room is dark and comfortable, removing electronics from the space, avoiding caffeine and large meals before bed and exercising regularly.
The best way to get more sleep is to manipulate your environment by using products like sleep masks, white noise machines and blackout curtains, Fusco said.
“Even having a street light shining in your window can really disrupt your sleep patterns,” Fusco said. “Our brains have evolved to understand artificial light. Any light means we should be awake. We're built to sleep when it's dark and to be awake when it's when it's light.”
Cutting down on caffeine consumption throughout the day is also an effective way to initiate sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
Today, sleeping facilitators such as melatonin tablets and sleepytime tea are gaining popularity, but Truesdell said these products should be used as a supplement to sleep instead of a solution.
“Melatonin is appropriate for short-term use,” Truesdell said. “Outside of that, it could be more beneficial to look at some of those other lifestyle factors like substance use, biological factors and the sleep environment.”
