It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and with the help of the University of Georgia's Swap Shop, this mantra is being enforced throughout the Athens community.
On March 5, environmental economics and management students Jenna Franke and Avery Lumsden held a soft opening for a Swap Shop, which they hope will become a facet of sustainability at UGA.
The Swap Shop is funded by a grant through UGA’s office of sustainability and a partnership with UGA libraries. The shop is currently open in room 278 of the Miller Learning Center on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Franke and Lumsden are planning a grand opening to take place on Earth Week, April 19-23, during which they hope to open the shop for three days of the week.
Lumsden said that swap shops are common at other universities as they serve as a practical way for students to learn the value of a circular economy where waste is minimized.
“We all have these things in our life. We all have that bag of thrift store clothes, or those dishes in our cabinet that we don't use [and] we need to bring that to the thrift store,” Lumsden said “It just makes a lot of sense for people who are living on campus having this resource [to donate unwanted items].”
According to Lumsden, who works as a zero waste intern in the office of sustainability, “a mountain of trash the size of MLC, which is equivalent to around two million pounds, is sent to the landfill every single year from UGA alone.”
During its soft opening, Swap Shop provided ways for community members to find new homes for their used items. For example, Franke donated a drill and another student brought in a pair of brand new hiking boots. Both items were swapped out by the end of the day.
Franke emphasized that the system of trading is not so much about bringing in items of precisely equal value as it is preventing waste.
“Our first priority is waste diversion and making sure people get what they need,” Franke said.
Tara Anastasoff, a sophomore public relations major, attended the soft opening and said the shop was well-organized and full of interesting finds. She added that she appreciated having a place to donate and trade items that was centrally located on campus.
“It was just nice knowing that [the Swap Shop] was through a UGA program, and knowing that the clothes that I was donating would also hopefully be clothes that someone else in the community would use too,” Anastasoff said. “I think [a benefit] of shopping secondhand and participating in activities like the Swap Shop [is that it keeps] clothes out of the landfill.”
Every outgoing trade facilitated by the shop is weighed so Franke and Lumsden can track the total weight of waste diverted by the end of the day.
At the close of its soft opening, the Swap Shop diverted a total of 17.15 lbs of would-be waste, and Lumsden and Franke said this is just the beginning.
Moving forward, the Swap Shop will be partnering with Franklin Residential College and campus organizations like Greek Goes Green and Dawgs Ditch the Dumpster to collect reusable donations for the shop.
“I'm excited to see how the shop expands and how this can be woven into the sustainability culture at UGA and how this is a really hands-on, tangible thing that people can do [to prevent waste],” Lumsden said.