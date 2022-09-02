To some, the first day of September meant cozying up in their favorite sweater with all things chai or pumpkin spice. To those in the Georgia Theatre on Thursday night, however, summer wasn’t over just yet.
Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Dance Party drew Swifties from across the state of Georgia for a night of more than just dance and mutual fandom — it was a night to celebrate friendship, birthdays, engagement, identity and naturally, breaking up with a toxic ex.
Taylor Swift’s announcement of her upcoming album, “Midnights,” to be released on Oct. 21, enhanced the anticipation and excitement of the evening. Many were gathered outside the venue discussing their theories and reactions for “Midnights” before the party even began.
“I saw the announcement and I didn't realize I did it when it happened, but I read it, I screamed and I woke up my partner upstairs … I went and pre-ordered every single copy that I could,” Robert Sandlin said.
Since moving to Georgia last year, Sandlin has been to about seven Taylor Swift club parties. He couldn’t find similar events when he lived in Mississippi so driving an hour and a half from Atlanta to Athens for Thursday’s party was worth it.
Courtney Gibson and Caitie Phillips created Le Petite Fete, meaning “the little party” in French, back in 2021 for a similar reason. If a dance party wasn’t coming to them in Orlando, Florida, they decided to create the party. Their event business presented Thursday’s show.
Le Petite Fete has traveled to nearly 45 cities across the nation since — Gibson is the CEO and Phillips is the chief marketing officer. The duo has worked together to create a “really inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome,” Phillips said.
To achieve this, Gibson and Phillips intentionally hired a female DJ. Sarah Masters, the DJ on Thursday night, was not only able to get the audience screaming every word to their favorite songs but also phrases like “I am valuable” and “Don’t text your ex.”
“I feel like unfortunately, we live in a world that's catered around men most of the time. There really hasn't been the space specifically mostly for women to gather in a club-like environment,” Phillips said. “I think it's really cool that Courtney and I have tried our best to create this environment. It seems like everyone responds really well and everyone always feels very safe and inclusive.”
Rachel Sandstrom, a freshman intended journalism major, attributed her feelings of safety and comfort as one of the amazing things about being surrounded by fellow Swifties.
DJ Masters also opened up the floor to shout out birthdays, engagements and other celebrations. An engagement called for DJ Masters to play “Paper Rings” and bring the spouse-to-be on stage.
Additionally, the event featured a costume contest, lip-sync battle, merchandise and photo booth and free slim can koozies for all to enjoy.
Gibson and Phillips take having a safe and comfortable environment seriously, calling it one of the highest compliments they can get. However, many at the dance party can also attest that Taylor Swift has positively impacted them in more ways than one.
Ally Kramer, a freshman fashion merchandising major, said Swift’s music makes her feel happy, uplifted and powerful. Sandstrom said Swift shows her how to be a better person and love everyone. Sandlin said the eras of the Reputation and Lover albums were the reason he came out as gay in 2020.
Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Dance Party proved that Taylor Swift achieves much more than having screaming fans who stay up late watching TikTok theories. She’s a reason to create dance environments where people feel safe, a reason to embrace true identity and a reason to feel like a powerful and valuable person.
“I really hope that people come out tonight and maybe make a friend or meet somebody they haven't known because I know how big [the University of Georgia] is,” Gibson said. “I just think if we can bring all the Bulldogs together with their love [for] Taylor Swift, we've done a good job.”