The beating heart of Athens would not have the same beat without the genesis of jazz music.
Ballroom and swing dancing of the 1930s and 40s seldom appears in the stomp of bar life here in Athens. Famous jazz musicians such as Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and Count Basie aren’t necessarily the Post Malones of this generation. However, jazz is taking the stage again here in the Classic City with bands like Swing Theory.
Swing Theory is one of many local jazz bands who perform every first Thursday of the month at Hendershot’s – a local coffee, bar and music venue on Prince Avenue – as part of an ongoing series called Jazz Jams. Notably, they are the youngest to step a jazzy foot forward on stage.
The group is composed of 13 musicians ages 18-24 and includes students from the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music. They have been successful at “attracting a younger audience” to Hendershot’s, according to Seth Hendershot, the business owner.
“Jazz is not just your dad’s music. It's American music. It's got roots,” said Hendershot. “I mean, it's the reason Hip Hop exists, the reason funk exists and the reason EDM exists.”
Hendershot, who has been playing music since 1998, opened his business in 2010 in the hopes of “fostering a small jazz scene in town again.”
Featuring the rich sound of a saxophone along with the mellow beat of a bass guitar, jazz allures an audience. Whether it be fine dining or a local jazz jam, the genre of music creates one of the most unique atmospheres. This is due in part by its syncopation – unpredictable alterations in beat that excite the audience.
Ever since Swing Theory started playing at Hendershot’s in 2021, Hendershot has recognized an increased appetite for jazz. He says the venue’s Jazz Jams, or jazz shows, struggled for about five or six years to maintain a full house during these events.
Then, one night, Swing Theory showed up unannounced, and the audience was almost full.
“And I was like, ‘What the hell's going on?’ Ever since then, we have not had a bad empty house. And those guys have been here almost every time,” Hendershot said.
Swing Theory “bridges the gap between the generations” during the venue’s Jazz Jams. Not only does the band bring in their friends, college-aged patrons and people in their early 20s but “...because of the style they're playing, they're going to attract the older generations…no matter whether you’re eight or eighty, everybody can kind of get into it,” Hendershot said.
The youthful jazz band consists of bassist Iain Cooke, pianist Michael Solomon, alto saxist Jack Dillon, drummer Kai Owens, vocalist Liz Farrell, vocalist Claudia Beroukhim, drummer Phil Cruz, guitarist Quentin Smith, saxist Levi Brown, keyboardist Daniel Ashraf and trombonist Ivan Baquerizo.
Despite its current rise in popularity, Swing Theory had a humble beginning. After the pandemic, when everything was starting to open back up, Baquerizo was offered to play as a trombonist for the group.
He said that “it wasn’t really going well” at first.Then, he was offered the opportunity to run things. Finding the right people, Baquerizo was able to get the band off the ground.
As the band’s initial leader, Baquerizo explained that Swing Theory “always leaves rehearsals open for beginners.” The band provides a space for people to learn and eventually work up to gigging and performing jazz live.
“The great thing about our group is that we attract a younger audience. There's a lot of students in the group making it more relatable and also more approachable,” Baquerizo explained.
Dave D’Angelo, the director of the jazz program at the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, says that the program has experienced major growth in recent years Swing Theory brings these students to the town's venues, not only improving their performance skills, but also improving the jazz scene here in Athens.
“It's a historically important genre that influenced everything we listened to today,” said Baquerizo. “A lot of music has roots in blues or jazz of some sorts. Providing that to people who aren't accustomed to hearing it or accustomed to the process behind playing it, it really does make you an overall better musician because you have to be adaptable.”
During his middle school years, Baquerizo discovered that “...jazz is more liberating and free compared to classical music, where you have to kind of play within the lines.” Years later, he says he was able to fuel a love for the genre at UGA.
Over the summer, Baquerizo passed the band’s leadership off to Ian Cooke, the bassist, who continues to create a new meaning for jazz.
“I believe the jazz community is back to that sort of golden era of Athens jazz, which was like the late 90s, early 2000s,” said Hendershot. “Young bands like Swing Theory bring a crowd back for the older genre.”