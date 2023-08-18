Explore restaurants, farms, parks and shops in these bucolic towns within a 30-minute drive from downtown Athens.
Comer
17 miles northeast
If you’re a coffee enthusiast or a whiskey collector, Comer has a place for you. Head there to pick up custom coffee blends from Comer Coffee Co. or grab a bottle of Georgia-made whiskey from Soldier of the Sea Distillery. Nearby, stop by 3 Porch Farm’s Farm Store (open seasonally) to browse candles, gardening tools and of course, farm-fresh flowers (fall is dahlia and mums season). Comer is a 6-mile drive away from Watson Mill Bridge State Park, where visitors can explore trails along the Broad River. Oasis Asian Market sells Asian snacks and grocery staples.
Lexington
20 miles east
History buffs head east to Lexington, in rural Oglethorpe County. On your drive, you’ll pass through Crawford, where you can stop and see the William H. Crawford Cemetery and grab a coffee from Cafe Racer. In Lexington, visit the historic 1887 Oglethorpe County Courthouse and grab fruits and veggies from Strickland Pride Produce. On Fridays and Saturdays, visit the Rowdy Rooster for a sandwich and scone before heading to Shaking Rock Park, which earned its name from a perfectly balanced boulder that moved when it was pressed by a hand. The rock no longer moves, but the park is still worth checking out.
Watkinsville
9 miles south
Classic City visitors shouldn’t miss out on all that Oconee County has to offer. Visit downtown Watkinsville to try favorites like Jittery Joe’s, or grab steak and seafood at Chops & Hops. For yoga in a peaceful but eclectic setting, visit donation-based Let It Be Yoga for a session in the barn. For kids, don’t miss the pumpkin patch (plus a giant corn maze, jumping pillows and farm fall fun). For something a bit more adventurous, you could take a tree climbing class at Wild Rice Adventures.
Winterville
6 miles east
Winterville began as a railroad town, and today, it’s the only municipality within Athens-Clarke County. Through December, hit the weekly Marigold Market for food and artisan goods. Year-round, visit the Front Porch Bookstore, a nonprofit that sells donated books to raise money for the library. Sweet Olive Farm, an animal rescue, has volunteer hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can also walk, run or bike the Winterville section of the Firefly Trail. Then head to Little City Diner for brunch.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.