When Laura Camacho arrived in Athens from Buenos Aires, she wanted to popularize one of her favorite genres of music: tango.
After learning that a lot of American musicians didn’t have any experience with tango, Camacho started Athens Tango Project in December 2012 while attending graduate school at the Hugh Hodgson School of Music at the University of Georgia. She already had a career playing double bass in tango in Buenos Aires, where she played as a member of Las Del Abasto.
Camacho met local jazz musicians, including Bill Oglesby — the saxophonist and flautist for The Hobohemians — in Athens who were interested in learning how to play tango after they had seen videos of her playing tango online. Through him Camacho met Catherine Goodrum, who now plays the guitar with the Athens Tango Project.
Camacho met John Cooper, the Tango Project’s violinist and violist, while they were both members of the orchestra at UGA.
“I'm one of the Americans that she has graciously taught the ways of tango to,” Cooper said.
In the beginning, the group only had a few tangos prepared and filled the rest of its sets with other Latin music, including a bossa nova.
Over time, “things started getting better,” and Camacho learned how to teach tango better and attract the attention of many eager musicians from the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
“I was always really shy because I never felt I was good enough. Then we started getting some attention,” Camacho said. “We started working harder and harder to get to a point where we're proud of what we're doing.”
Cooper has learned more about the history and culture of Argentina as a whole due to playing tango. He also learned to respect the culture and history behind tango, a style of music he had no prior knowledge of before joining Athens Tango Project.
“It's been just a very enriching experience and I've really enjoyed the ride,” Cooper said.
Besides Cooper and Camacho, Athens Tango Project consists of Benjamin Pozo, who plays the piano, Goodrum who plays the guitar and John Phillips, who plays percussion and the accordion.
“They're all incredibly talented even though they didn't have previous experience with the music,” Camacho said. “You know you have the right people when they tell you they want to learn. When you ask something from them and they're like, ‘I want more of that.’”
For Camacho, it’s hard to define tango. Since she grew up with it, she never had to think about it until she needed to explain it to people.
“It's like somebody asking an American ‘What is rock n’roll?’,” Camacho said.
Camacho said tango comes from a melting pot of cultures with influences from immigration and slavery. There are European influences seen in the use of the bandoneón, an instrument which comes from Germany. There are also operatic elements in the strings. Drums from slavery, with candombe influences in the rhythmic part, also appear in tango.
“It has this nostalgic aspect to it. It's usually about somebody who has lived life and is looking back and there's a lot of sadness to it and there's a lot of wisdom,” Camacho said.
Finding a home for tango in Athens
Camacho said tango is a genre unlike any other genre she has ever encountered in western classical music, jazz or rock. It requires each musician to play in a specific style on each of their respective instruments.
“There are a lot of little nuances musicians need to learn,” Camacho said. “The time changes, it goes slower, it goes faster, it becomes more intense. There's a lot of contrast.”
For Camacho, the importance of tango is that it brings people together and shows them they’re not as different as they think. On a personal note, tango allows her to share music that holds a special place in her heart.
“Even though it's not the only kind of music I play, it's a big chunk of who I am and where I'm from,” Camacho said.
Athens Tango Project performs at events from Athens to as far as Nashville, Tennessee, as well as for dancers in milongas, which are dancers for live bands who get together once a week or twice a month, Camacho said.
The group has also collaborated with artists such as John Kiran Fernandes and Will Cullen Hart from Olivia Tremor Control and the Drive-by Truckers. Its cover of “Drive” by R.E.M. is seen in part one of the “Athens Rising” documentary, and the group’s music also appears in the documentary “Athens Inside/Out.”
“Wherever there's a need for tango we'll supply that need,” Cooper said.
Athens Tango Project is recording songs and has plans to release music in the beginning of 2020.
