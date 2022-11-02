In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
Collections From Our Community showcases rotating exhibits consisting of interesting collections of objects that are found in the homes of Athens residents. Each display can be found in the lobby cases of the Lyndon House Arts Center.
This fall, the display hosts Slayton’s collection of cards and crystal skulls that she began seriously accumulating during the COVID-19 pandemic. She began getting into tarot in her 20s after a friend gifted her a classic Rider-Waite tarot deck. Slayton had a hard time connecting with it and it wasn’t until she connected with a different deck that she began diving deeper into tarot.
After starting a tarot study group, Slayton became aware of the different perspectives people can have on cards, and their personal connection to them.
“It’s like adding more colors to a painting where you only had maybe six colors on a palette of understanding what you are trying to create. Now you’ve got all these other colors,” Slayton said.
Her interest in skulls started when she learned more about chakras. She said that three of the most powerful chakras are located in the head. Therefore, she has a greater appreciation for looking at skulls and sees them as representative of a personal transformation.
When talking about connecting with the cards, Slayton said that she has had to overcome in her life, but considers her messy experiences worth it for the hard earned wisdom that followed.
“I remind myself that being a messy human is exactly how we grow as a soul,” Slayton said.
The Lyndon House Arts Center opened in 1999 and has since been used as a way to showcase local artists and provided resources for those pursuing the arts. Among many collections and programs, Collections From Our Community is just one of the ways the center has contributed to local art.
Slayton’s collection will be on display through Nov. 12 and is free to the public. Slayton will give a talk on her collection on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Lyndon House Arts Center on Hoyt Street.