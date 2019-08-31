Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most successful entertainers of our time. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter released “Lover,” her 7th album, on Aug. 23 and filled it to the brim with pop songs about one central theme: love.
On first listen, “Lover” seems light and airy and reminiscent of Swift’s previous albums about being in love and all the positive feelings which accompany it. The cover art features pastel colors and a heart, which add to this breezy feel. When taking a closer look, “Lover” reveals itself to be about all the different aspects of love. It deals with the stages of love and relationships from exciting to painful. Swift also touches on more than just romantic love and talks about love for family and friends.
“Lover,” opens with “I Forgot That You Existed,” which is a light kiss goodbye to a past relationship. It sets the overall tone of a fun and carefree attitude towards love. The album then moves on to “Cruel Summer,” where Swift sings about the beginning of a new relationship, and all the uncertainty, excitement and newness which comes with a summer romance.
The album progresses to deeper aspects of a new relationship on “The Archer” as Swift elaborates on the insecurities which come with a new romance. With lyrics like “I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost. The room is on fire, invisible smoke,” as she hints at the unseen tensions in a budding relationship.
“Paper Rings,” is a complete contrast, though, as this fun and upbeat song has Swift promising her love and devotion to her lover, saying their love is so strong she would marry him with paper rings. Songs Like “Paper Rings” are reminiscent of “1989” and “Red,” where Swift is happily in love and diving head-first into love.
On “Lover,” fun and silly songs come in the form of “ME!” which was the first single on the album. “ME!” is a typical catchy pop song all about being the best lover and telling everyone. Whether you love it or hate it, “ME!” got people’s attention and did what it was supposed to do to garner attention for “Lover.”
Swift is an incredible singer-songwriter, but she’s an even better marketer. Each of her albums has a unique theme and while some are similar, none are ever the same. “Lover” comes after Swift’s “Reputation” era, which was full of shade, snakes and a general dark vibe. “Lover” feels like her leaving all of her past controversies behind and starting fresh. To me, it feels like a breath of fresh air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.