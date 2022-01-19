On Tuesday, the Lyndon House Arts Center opened a new exhibit named “Oliver Domingo’s Library Music” as part of its “Collections from our Community” program. The exhibit, which will be displayed until March 12, features vinyl music from the '60s, '70s and '80s collected by 15-year-old Oliver Domingo.
In an effort to unveil the various interests of members in the Athens community, the “Collections from our Community” case display sits at the front of the gallery. The items in the display range from Godzilla paraphernalia to fly swatters from around the world.
Domingo, a member of the Lyndon House’s Teen Cartoon Illustrators Club, reached out to the curator of the display with a desire for the public to see his library music collection.
“As you can imagine, I try to talk to people about library music and they're like, 'I don't know what this is,’” Domingo said. “If I could teach them about it through this exhibit, it would maybe help people understand library music a little better.”
Expensive and rare, Domingo has accumulated over 30 albums of library music — some are compilations and the others are original vinyl.
Domingo’s love for what is usually background music in malls, lobbies, movies or commercials began when he was 14 after he stumbled across some playlists on the internet. Following the discovery, Domingo began his collection — describing the process as slow and “underground.”
When looking for library music, Domingo said his favorite place to go is the website Discogs, but he would also recommend eBay, though he warned of scammers on both.
The new exhibit will feature the artistic covers of albums as well as a compilation Domingo made of his favorite tunes, which the public can access by QR code.
Curator of the exhibit Jamie Bull said Domingo’s collection accurately captures the sounds of various atmospheres throughout different eras. Bull said he found it interesting that such a young person would be drawn to library music.
Switching out the collections that inhabit the exhibit about every three months, Bull hopes the exhibits can share the stories of Athens’ locals. The ever changing nature of the exhibit symbolizes community members pulling items out of drawers and putting them on display.
“I think it's really interesting to take note of what our neighbors are collecting, what inspires people and what people are drawn to,” Bull said.
The Domingo collection is free to the public and open for viewing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m, as well as Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. During the time his collection is displayed, Domingo hopes to expose the Athens community to the world of library music.
“I'm really happy to be able to get the exhibit and the word about libraries out there,” Domingo said. “It's something that's pretty special to me.”