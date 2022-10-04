This Monday, students and faculty from the Lamar Dodd School of Art installed “Honoring Linnentown: A Living Mosaic,” a mosaic art piece inspired by the historic Linnentown community of Athens and its former residents.
Each piece of the mosaic was hand painted, molded or chosen over the past year by students enrolled in Art and Activism, a First-Year Odyssey course where Linnentown was a major topic.
Linnentown was once a lively, predominantly Black community in the heart of Athens, but in 1962, the University of Georgia took over the area, ultimately destroying the community and displacing those who lived there.
The mural was temporarily constructed in Memorial Plaza outside of the Tate Student Center. As a living mosaic, passersby had the chance to be involved and add a tile or mirror wherever they liked, with buckets of supplies surrounding the piece.
Organizers wanted the piece to be interactive, but its living nature also meant it had to be removed at the end of the day. Lynn Sanders-Bustle, an associate professor of art education and one of the lead professors organizing the project, said that the removal added to the meaning and effect of the piece.
“I started thinking, what if we were to create something that was really living, was a little more fluid,” Sanders-Bustle said. “The idea that we would place it down, but then it would also be taken down, symbolizes the erasure of Linnentown.”
Sanders-Bustle teaches an art and activism course, and said that the idea for the mosaic was born from the University System of Georgia’s resistance to the “Linnentown Walk of Recognition” mosaic, a proposed mosaic on Finley Street near several dormitories that currently stand on the site of Linnentown.
The proposal is part of the Athens Justice and Memory Project created by Athens-Clarke County to address and honor the victims of urban renewal in Athens. Despite local government backing, the project has been contested due to USG’s claim of ownership of the proposed location of the mosaic and the fear that it would be a safety concern.
The pieces of the living mosaic at Memorial Plaza were removed on Monday afternoon, only a few hours after they were placed. While the mosaic was dismantled, former Linnentown resident Hattie Thomas Whitehead read names of descendants of Linnentown out loud.
Thomas Whitehead remembers her childhood in Linnentown fondly. She said that the mosaic captures the essence of the community well.
“It tells the story about the dirt roads, the happiness… the shotgun house shape, where we played,” Thomas Whitehead said. “It’s like a whole story here as you walk past.”
Raksha Adama is a freshman computer science major and is enrolled in Sanders-Bustle’s art and activism class. She said she had not heard anything about Linnentown prior to taking the class.
“I had no idea — it was shocking to me,” Adama said.
Adama encourages other students to get involved and learn more about the Linnentown Mosaic Project. She wants to share the knowledge she has gained through her involvement with the living mosaic with other students.
“I think that just spreading the information is really important, and especially [for] students, our voice is really powerful for UGA, because UGA really cares about their students,” Adama said. “I think that us speaking up really can bring attention to it.”
There is currently an online petition, started by Adama, gathering signatures from the UGA and Athens community in support of the permanent mosaic project on Finley Street.