Through playing in six bands, touring Europe with R.E.M. and recently releasing his debut album, Phillip Brantley is a prime example of what the Classic City’s bountiful musical roots have to offer a musician. But the former Modern Skirts guitarist has made a name for himself in Athens outside of just music, as the owner of the locally-focused meme account @PhilThrottle.
Brantley grew up in Sandersville, Georgia, and after getting his first guitar at 17 years old, there was no turning back.
“Very soon after [getting my first guitar], I discovered the rich musical history of Athens. There was no way I wasn’t going to come to the University of Georgia,” Brantley said.
Brantley entered UGA as a marketing student at the Terry College of Business, yet admitted that he still did not have a clear vision of his life path. Then, he and one of his friends from Sandersville met two peers from Elberton, Georgia.
They were introduced as pairs and bonded over growing up in similarly small towns. The four of them began making music together and soon after formed the band Modern Skirts. Little did they know, this union would lead to building relationships with managers, publicists and other artists – including one of Athens’ most legendary bands, R.E.M.
“They are so down to earth and supportive of the community in Athens and have a long history of that,” Brantley said.
In the summer of 2008, Modern Skirts spent two weeks on tour in Europe, opening for R.E.M. in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Modern Skirts also spent much of 2006 and 2007 playing music throughout the eastern United States, putting 700,000 miles on a van and even replacing an engine along the way.
Jay Gulley, a former vocalist and guitarist for Modern Skirts, recounted the close bonds that they formed while traveling.
“It can be hard on the road, being crammed in a van with some bandmates,” Gulley said. “You get to know them really well and it ain’t always pretty, but it winds up being like the love-hate relationship you have with a brother.”
Although Modern Skirts split in 2013, the band gave Brantley a musical foundation that he still carries today. As is common among Athens musicians, he now plays with many bands in a strong community that provides lots of opportunities to explore different musical approaches.
“If you practice and rehearse and play with that many people, you pick up things from them… it influences your style, it changes the way you think about whatever instrument you might be playing,” Brantley said.
While simultaneously playing in six Athens bands, Brantley is now putting more time into his own music. On March 17, he released his debut solo album, “Soft As You Want Me,” under the name Terminally Phil.
The name Terminally Phil is a testament to Brantley’s personality.
“I think it lets people know you’re not taking yourself too seriously, which is important for me,” Brantley said.
In a similar vein, Brantley pokes fun at everything from local restaurants to familiar neighborhoods on his Instagram account, @PhilThrottle. It started with very “niche” jokes that he would send to his friends, and then he became hooked.
“It was just my account: pets, meals, girlfriends… all the stuff is still there, just way, way buried. It just one day started to turn over into what it is now,” Brantley said.
Three years later, the account has over 9,000 followers that tune in for Athens-related humor. Having lived in Athens for around 20 years, Brantley has no shortage of material.
Along with creating memes for the community, singing and playing instruments, Brantley enjoys the rewarding process of songwriting.
“It is very infrequent, but when I find the time and I am motivated, I’ll just purge. I’ll be so fruitful in [about] three weeks,” Brantley said. “Once I get into the mindset, I never know how long it is going to last so I just try to stay in the mindset.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Brantley made a handful of EPs using GarageBand on his phone. However, his new album was professionally recorded and will be out on vinyl along with all mainstream streaming platforms.
“He’s an appreciator of melody and that’s both in his singing and his guitar playing,” Gulley said. “His guitar parts are usually just as solid as a vocal melody… they hold as much weight as a vocal melody would, which is kind of hard to find in a guitarist.”
Whether it is making music or memes, Brantley creatively gives back a lot of what he’s gained to the Athens community. You can catch Terminally Phil at one of his upcoming performances at AthFest or SlopFest this summer.