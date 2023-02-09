Every year, the Andy Warhol Foundation of Visual Arts awards dozens of organizations grants to fund art exhibits, research, commissions and more. In the fall 2022 grant cycle, the foundation awarded $4 million dollars in grants, and one recipient was University of Georgia’s own Athenaeum.
Located on West Broad Street, the Athenaeum is an educational resource and gallery extension of the Lamar Dodd School of Art. It hosts a wide variety of local Athens artists’ exhibits and is a non-collecting contemporary gallery.
The Andy Warhol Foundation granted the gallery $60,000. This is the Athenaeum’s first time receiving the prestigious award.
In a press release, Athenaeum director and curator, Katie Geha, announced the grant would support a solo exhibition with work from artist Fabienne Lasserre, titled “Fabienne Lasserre: Listeners.”
Lasserre’s exhibit will consist of sculpture-painting hybrid pieces and is set to premiere in January 2024.
“We're thrilled to be hosting a solo exhibition by the Canadian born, New York-based artist Fabienne Lasserre,” Geha said. “Works will be placed on the floor and hang from the ceiling, encouraging the movement of bodies around them.”
The pieces will include spray-painted clear vinyl, with added elements of fabric, paint and other materials. Overall, it is contemporary work with elements of modern abstractism, and relies on the viewer’s presence and physical distance in relation to the art.
Pieces hanging from the ceiling will serve to obstruct and direct a path of vision for the viewer. It will act as a stage, of sorts, for visual performances, according to the press release.
To accompany the works and emphasize this movement, the gallery has also commissioned Beth Gill, a modern dance choreographer, to choreograph a sequence that will accompany the sculptures. The dancers will move in and around Lassere’s work, which will activate the exhibit through their repetitive moves.
“Beth Gill and I are thrilled to have received an award from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the project, which will allow us to develop ‘Listeners’ fully into an interdisciplinary collaboration, a dialogue of dance and the visual arts,” Lassere said.
Lassere, Gill and Geha are currently fleshing out their ideas and drawing inspiration from each other for the exhibition.
“The combination of art forms and the collaboration of artists is at the heart of what we do at the Athenaeum, and we couldn't be more excited to be granted the support from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts,” Geha said.