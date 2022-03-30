Three flat screens stand alone in a dark room playing synchronized video. The screens, which are the room’s only source of light, show a three-part narrative video about burnout.
This exhibit is “Dodge and Burn,” an art piece by Lisa Tan commissioned for the Athenaeum, the new gallery at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art.
Opened to the public in September 2021, the Athenaeum is a contemporary art space located at 287 West Broad St., on the northwestern tip of UGA’s campus.
The building itself features a gallery room, a workspace and a reading room of curated texts and albums that can be played on a record player.
Katie Geha, director of the galleries at the Lamar Dodd School of Art, renovated the building after years of campaigning for the art school to have a space downtown. Along with her colleagues Isabelle Wallace and Lindsey Reynolds, Geha tried to design a space for the Athens community to meet and socialize around art.
“The hope is that folks will come here and see it as a place to do work or meet with friends or play records,” Geha said. She hopes the Athenaeum becomes a “center of thinking and criticality.”
To help achieve this mission, artists are invited to give lectures or present their work at the gallery. Each semester Geha selects an art piece to showcase in the gallery and introduces programming to compliment it. This programming is created to encourage engagement with the art.
For “Dodge and Burn,” Geha worked extensively with Tan to make the gallery space fit her artistic vision. Most of the room’s lighting was blocked with heavy curtains and carpeting was installed to quiet footsteps. Geha even had a subwoofer installed to enhance the narration’s sound quality.
Tan’s exhibit will be displayed until April 2. By housing Tan’s work in the Athenaeum, Geha has given people the opportunity to learn about burnout and have a space to alleviate their own.
Although much of the programming is designed with art students in mind, Geha emphasized the Athenaeum is for Athens as a whole. Admittance to the building is free and local residents are welcome.
“We want the community to feel like this is a community place, that it’s not just part of the university,” Geha said. “It’s just as much for them as it is for our students.”
In the spirit of community outreach, the Athenaeum runs a youth group for local kids. The Youth Space at Athenaeum, or YSA, is an internship program where local middle and high schoolers can develop some of the Athenaeum’s public programming.
When the group was presented with a small lot behind the Athenaeum, they came up with their current project: a community art garden where they can grow herbs and vegetables as well as host Athenaeum events. The garden, from inception to completion, will be designed by the group itself.
Lisa Novak, a UGA graduate student and facilitator of the YSA, said the group has created an environment free from adult interference where youth can lead .
Novak said the program members have taught her as much as she has taught them. To her, the YSA is a “circular and messy space where everybody has input.”
As for how the YSA and the Athenaeum itself will fit into Athens, Novak said “all community building takes time.”