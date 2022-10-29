On Friday night, Australia-natives, The Chats, brought punk rock to the Georgia Theatre, with local band Nuclear Tourism opening on the rooftop.
The Chats, who describe themself as ‘shed-rock,’ are known for their brash, witty lyricism with many of their most popular songs centering around aspects of Australian culture. Slang is also a large part of their music, with songs like “Pub Feed” and “Smoko” featuring references to their native state of Queensland.
Their characteristic sound of brutal vocals and racing tempos is reminiscent of old-school punk bands like Black Flag and Minor Threat, but the addition of humorous and offhanded wisecracks in their songs is what draws in most of their younger audiences.
The night started out early with Athens surf-punk band, Nuclear Tourism, playing the rooftop stage. Known for their goofy stage presence filled with lots of audience interaction, the band threw dolls and candy into the crowd and ended with an over-dramatized guitar smash.
The members of Nuclear Tourism have been long-time fans of The Chats, and show a lot of their influences in their own music.
“I think their music is very accessible to people that are into punk,” Nuclear Tourism frontman, Parker Allen, said. “People haven't put out some music like this in a long time. It's just like the Ramones – simple and just rockin’ with lyrics that are kind of about whatever.”
After Nuclear Tourism’s rooftop performance, then came an ear-splitting opening set from Rhode Island band Gymshorts on the main stage. The growing crowd was loosened up and anxious for the headliner to start.
Once onstage, guitarist Josh Hardy and drummer Matt Boggis backed up bassist and vocalist Eamon Sandwith, whose intensity and rageful singing gave him a fearsome presence that audience members gratefully fed off of.
Despite this commanding presence, the actual space the band occupied on stage was minimal, with a simple setup and all the members staying relatively still while performing. Although this stiffness might prove detrimental for other bands, the contrast emphasized the rowdiness of their music and the crowd.
“The first song they played, everyone just went wild,” said Sully Holmes, a junior film studies student. “They’ve got such a cool energy even though they're very static. It was just cool to see that amount of rage in humans.”
Georgia Theatre may be one of Athens’s largest music venues, but the room quickly felt overcrowded when filled with the sickening sweet smell of beer, smoke and sweaty bodies mixing and moving together throughout the room.
Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of the show was when a fan climbed onto the stage in the middle of a song. Despite encouragement from the audience and no reaction from the band, security immediately attempted to tackle the fan before he could jump back into the crowd.
As soon as the fan was starting to be dragged off the stage, Sandwith stopped playing midsong and wrestled the security guard off of the fan. All the while, the rest of the band and the crowd still raged on.
“That was crazy when he tackled that security guard because he was trying to just prevent the fan from tripping over cords,” Holmes said. “I thought it was cool because they would probably just kick the guy out, and I've been thrown out of shows before for doing stuff like that.”
The show closed out with Oceaneater, an Atlanta rock band with a southern sound, on the rooftop.
Athens was the last stop on the North American leg of The Chats’ tour before heading back to Australia, and fans already seem impatient for their next show.
While punk music is known for thriving among the backdrop of smaller, local venues with many bands DIY-ing their own posters, merch and setups, bands like The Chats show that audiences – both old and new – are craving for punk to take the main stage again.