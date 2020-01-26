The Classic Center Cultural Foundation will bring a weekend filled with wine, prizes and gourmet food to raise money for scholarships on Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Started 11 years ago, the 2020 Athens Wine Weekend is the foundation's largest and longest running event to date.
All proceeds from the event, including ticket sales, raffle tickets and auction bids go to the foundation’s scholarship resources for performing, visual and culinary arts programs for students throughout Northeast Georgia. The foundation gives over $30,000 to high school and college students each year, said foundation manager Stephanie VanDyck.
“Our mission is to provide resources to entertain and educate the community in the performing, visual and culinary arts, as well as keep the Classic Center itself in a state of the art condition,” VanDyck said.
The weekend-long event begins on Friday, Jan. 31 with an “amuse-bouche” event, featuring bite-sized, “high-end delicious samplings” of six local chefs’ specialties, said Elizabeth Austin, the foundation’s director. Each small bite is paired with an “award-winning” wine in a tasting that lasts from 6-9 p.m.
“It is not as high end as our gourmet dinner, but not quite as casual as our grand tasting on Saturday,” Austin said. “It is just sort of a nice upscale without feelings too stuffy, really fun event.”
The following day holds an event titled the “Grand Tasting,” during which sommeliers will serve wines from all over the world. Eight different types of 45-minute wine seminars from experts and sommeliers will occur during this time, VanDyck said. Topics range from a particular type of wine, region or pairing.
“It is going to be an opportunity where you can go around and try as many things as you want, or as little, if you find one that you like you can keep going back to it,” VanDyck said.
A sold out, Portuguese-inspired six-course dinner will also occur on Saturday evening, VanDyck said. The dinner will be paired with wine and prepared by the Classic Center in-house catering service Levy.
The foundation’s “Sparkling Wine Brunch” will end the weekend.
“We have an incredible incredible brunch, one of the best brunches you can get in town that day,” Austin said.
One of the most important aspects of the wine weekend is the raffle and multiple silent auctions held to benefit the foundation’s scholarship program. The foundation will hold three different auctions — one on Friday and two on Saturday — tailored to each specific event happening that day. The silent auction committee collects over 100 items over the year to prepare, Austin said.
“Each of the individual auctions is very healthy, it's got lots of items to choose from and they're all at different price points, so no matter what somebody is looking for, we absolutely have something for everybody,” Austin said.
The foundation implemented a “Golden Raffle” option to the weekend in 2019, where a maximum of 500 attendees can purchase a $100 raffle ticket to win one of five prizes: a reservation for two on the Cultural Foundation’s 2020 trip to Portugal, a one-week stay at a Lake Burton home, a reservation for two on the Cultural Foundation’s 2021 trip to New York City with two tickets to the 2020-2021 Broadway Entertainment Series and more.
