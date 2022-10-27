Athens is in for a treat as the tour of the Broadway musical “Anastasia” takes the stage at The Classic Center Theatre on Nov. 2. The show will be a part of The Classic Center’s Broadway Entertainment Series which aims to bring the allure of Broadway to the Athens area.
“Anastasia” follows the journey of a young woman named Anya as she discovers the meaning of home, love and family. Inspired by the widely loved movie of the same name, “Anastasia” is set in the 1920s and covers sites from the Russian Empire to the dreamy city of Paris.
This year is The Classic Center Theatre’s 25th anniversary of bringing Broadway to Athens as part of their Broadway Entertainment Series. For this special season, the stage will also host the shows “Tootsie,” “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” “Legally Blonde — The Musical” and “Chicago.”
Allison Perfetti is the theatre general manager at The Classic Center. Discussions of which shows will be brought to the center are in constant consideration. Each year, Perfetti attends a conference in New York to meet with agents who sell the Broadway shows. Factors such as which shows are going on tour and availability of the shows play a role in picking the series lineup.
Perfetti is a firm believer in the cultural and social impact of the Broadway Entertainment Series for the Athens area.
“It’s part of The Classic Center’s mission to generate economic impact by being the social, cultural and civic center of Athens,” Perfetti said.
The lineup for this year is a great way for people to experience things they never would have otherwise. It gives Athenians a chance to see the world beyond Athens.
“This year, “Anastasia” was kind of the diamond of the series,” Perfetti said. “It reaches a wide range of people.”
“Anastasia” began its run on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theater in 2017. Its run ended in 2019 but the show still continues on its tour of America. The cast and crew bring the story of Anastasia to life at venue after venue. Before the arrival of the show, The Classic Center will have the theater ready for the unloading of the set and essentials. Hired crew and local staff will work to have the show set up in eight hours and ready for the start of the show.