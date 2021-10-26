Nearly 50 years ago, a University of Georgia student group made history by hosting the first public dance for gay students at a Southeastern university. October marks LGBT History Month and a chance for the UGA community to reflect on this landmark event in the history of LGBT rights.
The Committee on Gay Education was formed in 1971 by students Asa “Bill” Green and John Hoard and was the first LGBT student group in the state.
From January to June 2021, an exhibit by the Special Collections Library entitled “Making Space: Fighting for Inclusion, Building Community at UGA” detailed the history of the CGE and other important trailblazers at UGA.
According to the exhibit, the creation of the organization was inspired by the Stonewall Uprising three years prior, with the purpose of creating a community for gay students while educating the public on gay rights issues. The group held its first meeting on Nov. 10, 1971, with 70 attendees.
Chanara Andrews-Bickers, a doctoral student in the department of English at UGA, curated the exhibit with assistance from exhibit coordinator Jan Hebbard of the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library.
“Really significant moments in history can happen in your own backyard,” Hebbard said. “There’s a lot of history on our campus, places we walk by every day and we just don’t know what happened there unless you think about a story like this.”
Facing challenges
While the organization had faculty support from their advisor, professor and sociologist Karl King, university administration began to more critically monitor the group’s activities, which included lectures and gatherings.
Administrators received angry phone calls about the organization, and ultimately it was decided the university would not recognize the group as a student organization for fear of breaking Georgia sodomy laws.
Despite this, the CGE began hosting meetings through a student organization called Intersect. Intersect existed solely to provide students the ability to plan campus programs and reserve space without having to be part of an approved and registered student organization.
With this partnership, the CGE announced its first large public event, a dance at the Memorial Hall Ballroom on March 10, 1971. Although some universities in the Northeast held such functions, this would be the first event of its kind in the Southeast region of the United States.
Although Intersect had reserved the space on campus, director of student activities John Cox blocked the event with an administrative hold. According to the exhibit script, faculty advisor King quit on the grounds that the CGE was becoming more confrontational than educational.
In protest of the administrative hold, students held a sit-in at Cox’s office and called for his resignation. The dean of student affairs, O. Southern Sims, told protesters the only way to overturn the ban on the dance would be to challenge it in court.
“I don’t think the University can be a true institutor of social change without reprisal,” Dean Sims said in a March 3, 1972, issue of The Red & Black.
According to the exhibit, on March 9, the day before the dance was to take place, three CGE and Intersect students filed an equity complaint against the university, requesting a restraining order from UGA in order to carry out the dance.
Superior Court Judge James Barrow granted the restraining order on March 10, 1971, less than two hours before the dance was to take place.
The dance is on
In a historical first for Georgia and the Southeast, 500 attendees came to Memorial Hall to dance and celebrate. Local band Ravenstone, known for their political activism and hard rock, performed along with Atlanta drag queen Diamond Lil.
Although it was a legal victory over university administration, the dance was still met with hostility. A member of Ravenstone was confronted and threatened outside Memorial Hall by a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Onlookers stared and jeered toward the dance floor from the balcony of the ballroom.
Caroline Caden is a senior theater major who researched the CGE as part of a Historic Athens walking tour of local LGBTQ+ history.
According to Caden, while 500 attendees came to the dance, still more were afraid to join because they did not wish to reveal their sexuality. The Red & Black published photos of the event with black bars across the eyes of attendees in order to protect their identity.
According to Caden’s research, Green received nightly phone calls from a man threatening to shoot him, and he stopped sleeping at his own home for fear of his safety.
Green held on to hope. Before the dance, when speaking about the founding of CGE, Green admitted he had sometimes been scared to reveal his sexual orientation.
“But we have faith in society. We think it has the potential to change and we think it will,” Green said in an interview with The Red & Black in November 1972.
Finding space to dance
The dance did not immediately improve university relations with the CGE.
A year and a half after the first restraining order, the CGE took further legal action against the university to host the Southeast Regional Gay Coalition Conference and dance. They were once again successful.
Lasting change came to campus eventually.
According to the exhibit, the former director of CGE, Jodie O’Connell, was elected as the first openly gay student body president in 1975, just four years after the CGE held its first dance.
After manifesting as different LGBT student groups throughout the years, the CGE lives on today as the Pride Alliance, and UGA offers resources to gay students through its Pride Center.
“The Center offers programs to create a sense of belonging for students at UGA as well as … to provide educational opportunities to create a more informed community,” wrote Stan Jackson, assistant to the vice president for student affairs, in an email to The Red & Black.
Despite this progress, Caden said more needs to be done for the LGBT community to feel truly safe and welcomed in Athens.
“There's been a lot of controversy on finding a spot to dance as a gay person in Athens,” Caden said. “I'm just doing all this research to think about where we did find space, and use that to inspire what a space could look like.”