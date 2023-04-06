The end of Kindercore Vinyl: Turmoil and change at local record pressing plant

After years of turmoil among ownership and investors, Kindercore Vinyl is no more. The record pressing plant that put Athens on the map for vinyl manufacturing has been replaced by Classic City Vinyl Works, and none of Kindercore’s founders remain at the operation.
The plant, located on Fritz Mar Lane in North Athens, was born from the ashes of the Kindercore Records music label of the mid ‘90s.
Although the facility still operates as Georgia’s only record pressing factory, the legacy of Kindercore as Athens’ namesake for local music and vinyl manufacturing has ended. With management and ownership at odds, its demise was as profound and storied as its rise.
“Kindercore Vinyl, just like Kindercore Records, existed for a period of time. And during that period of time, for both those businesses, there were good things and bad things and success and failures,” Ryan Lewis, a co-founder of Kindercore, said. “But overall, I’m really proud of what the businesses did, and the impact that they had on the community and on the arts in general.”
Lewis and Dan Geller founded the Kindercore label in 1996, releasing music by local groups such as of Montreal and Japancakes before reaching a national scope and moving to New York in 1998. The label ultimately came to an end in 2003, but its heyday as a hallmark of ‘90s Athens music never faded from the founders’ memory.
In 2016, Lewis and Geller partnered with recording engineer Bill Fortenberry and former record store owner Cash Carter to revive Kindercore as a record pressing plant. The group secured a team of investors and on Halloween of 2017, the plant pressed their first record, “Start the Panic” by The Agenda, the debut album of Lewis’ former band. Since then, the company has made vinyls for national and international artists like Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Halsey and Athens’ own R.E.M.
“We shattered so many of the goals that we had for ourselves, and I think it was because everyone was so personally dedicated to it. But that’s not particularly sustainable in an unforgiving business like manufacturing,” Lewis said.
Friendly foreclosure
Despite success and national recognition, the financial realities of running a pressing plant became unfeasible for Kindercore’s founders, and investors ousted the previous management to rebuild it as Classic City Vinyl Works.
According to Carter, Kindercore fell behind on orders and payments to vendors over the past few years due to failing and expensive machinery, a shortage of PVC, the material that records are made of, and complications from the pandemic.
In August 2020, Michael Greig Thomas was brought into Kindercore as a management consultant. Greig Thomas said he believes original management pressed quality records but didn’t have a grasp on how many records they needed to produce to breakeven. Getting out of debt involved tripling manufacturing through hard work and long hours and bringing in big projects for artists like Halsey and Paul McCartney.
But in 2022, the company still faced financial difficulties, and according to Carter, the chief operating officer at the time, he faced barriers from investors to update failing equipment. Underneath financial agreements lies a fundamental difference in the philosophies of the investors and the company’s founders.
“[Kindercore] was more like a band,” Lewis said. “It was the same DIY indie thing that had led us to start the record label … [The investors] wanted to run a numbers business that was just putting out as much product as possible … It was just incompatible.”
While the investors may not have seen eye to eye with the plant’s founders, Greig Thomas also believes the company’s financial situation needed intervention.
“To the credit of the investor group, they did put more funds in on a couple occasions. I just don’t think that the management team that was in place necessarily knew how to make it successful,” Greig Thomas said.
Ultimately, the company would need support to keep presses operating. George Fontaine Sr., a co-founder of the Georgia Theatre, University of Georgia Music Business Program and owner of the independent label New West Records, was a limited partner in Kindercore Vinyl as part of the investor group.
Fontaine stepped in as a majority shareholder to recapitalize the company and turn the financial situation around. According to Carter, the sale has been referred to his lawyer as a “friendly foreclosure.”
“I wanted to keep this thing operating in Athens,” Fontaine said. “It’s a good thing for Athens, and that’s why I stepped up.”
Fontaine brought in Scott Hughes as a managing partner in fall 2022. Hughes has worked in music for over 20 years and co-founded a music streaming and digital downloading service, PassAlong Networks. Splitting his time between Nashville and Athens, he is the only investor involved in the company’s day-to-day operations.
In October 2022, about a month after Hughes was brought in, Carter, the last remaining founder at the plant, was fired. Carter said he was not given a reason for his termination.
“The prior management had made enormous mistakes,” Hughes said. “[They] drove this company into the ground … I’ve never been sworn at by so many people by email by people frustrated with Kindercore.”
However, without a background in manufacturing or vinyl and facing failing equipment, turnover in management and a loss of the company’s knowledge base, Hughes has a lot of work cut out for him. According to Lewis, safety at the plant and product quality have declined at the company. But Fontaine sees Hughes as essential to the company’s future.
“[Hughes] has a career in turning around businesses,” Fontaine said. “He understands the music business.”
Greig Thomas believes while some may take issue with the change in ownership at the plant, Hughes is doing the best he can with a difficult task and that the situation at the company needed to change.
“[The founders] that had this very indie dream maybe lacked a little bit of the corporate desire,” Greig Thomas said. “There was a lot of stuff that was neglected … People were underpaid… It wasn’t perfect. They should have been out of business.”
The company continued to operate at a loss into 2023 as the investors sought to dig Kindercore out from its imminent financial grave. From Greig Thomas’ perspective, Fontaine’s action protected jobs and saved the company, which has around 40 employees.
Geller owns the legal rights to the name Kindercore and took the name with him. The plant now operates as Classic City Vinyl Works. But more than a change in ownership shares and business licenses, the new company represents a transition in principles and visions for the pressing plant.
Personal over professional
In its recent history, Kindercore Vinyl has been fraught with personal animosities, tensions and disputes among management that have made the work environment dysfunctional.
“My experience with Kindercore and Classic City was that the personal would pervade over the professional,” Greig Thomas said. “There was [constant] sniping back and forth between the heads of the department. They really made it challenging to be there.”
By the end of 2020, Lewis began working from home as a result of the tensions after a long history of handling the day-to-day operations as president.
“When there were disagreements … It all felt personal to everybody,” Lewis said. “I think part of the friend-based nature of the business was its biggest downfall.”
In addition, Carter butted heads with investors. He is considering legal action against the company and is fighting against a noncompete clause in his contract that seeks to keep him from working in record pressing.
“They didn’t want me but then they don’t want me to work as their competition,” Carter said. “I need to work. I have kids, I have a family. And that’s really where it’s really bothered me.”
Personal feuds and miscommunication have contributed to the company’s difficulties, and a loss of functional management had made it hard to operate the business, according to those involved in operating the plant.
“I think that the original debt was in no small part a combination of the board and the management not communicating, working together enough,” Greig Thomas said. “There’s always been a lot of opportunities for people to just speak, sit down and talk and instead it’s been emails and lawyers.”
Setting the record straight
Record pressing in Athens will continue without Kindercore. For many involved, the change in name is important to separate the fundamentally different companies.
“I wish [Classic City Vinyl Works] the best, but it’s not the company that we started,” Lewis said. “It’s not an artist-run, musician-operated business in the same way that it was before. And the focus is on trying to turn a quick profit versus trying to build a lasting quality business.”
While the company is by no means thriving after a tumultuous past few years, Classic City Vinyl Works will continue to fulfill the record manufacturing piece of the Athens music puzzle. But the new chapter will be written by different authors.
“I’d like to honor Ryan, Dan and Cash for bringing vinyl record pressing to Athens,” Hughes said. “We are honored to continue that.”