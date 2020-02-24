Macon Highway American restaurant The Falls has permanently closed, according to signage on the storefront’s window.
The restaurant, adjacent to the Mama's Boy location at The Falls of Oconee shopping center, served an assortment of moderately-priced New American cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant opened in April 2018 and last renewed its license on March 2019. It also included a venue space called The Oak Room.
The Facebook and Instagram pages and email contacts for the restaurant have been deactivated, though its website is still accessible.
The restaurant’s head chef Ryker Scott was the youngest executive chef in Athens.
Owner Carlos Miranda also owned The Treehouse Market, an artisan market and coffee shop in the same shopping center that closed in 2019.
