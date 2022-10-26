Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries.
What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?
As Stewie Brannam, a sophomore business administration and management major at the University of Georgia understands the story of the tree, the oak was given ownership of the land that it inhabits as a means of protecting it.
“It’s from the 1800s or something and it owns itself. It's kind of in the name,” Hania Ibrahim, a junior management information systems major, said.
The historic tree that owns itself, a giant white oak, was famously deeded possession of itself in 1890 by Col. William H. Jackson in his will. The deed gave the tree the right to stay where it was planted and a radius of 8 feet around its trunk, allowing no person to remove, relocate or build on the land.
While there’s no proof of the legality of Jackson’s deed, the people of Athens have never contested the tree’s rights to the land.
The original tree fell on Oct. 9, 1942. There are conflicting reports of whether or not the tree fell as a result of strong winds, or if it was struck by lightning, said Ellen Harris, the current resident of Jackson’s original home on the corner of Dearing Street and Finley Street. Harris and her family have lived in the house since 1994 and in the neighborhood for over 50 years.
The Athens Junior Ladies Garden Club is to thank for helping the tree’s legacy live on. After the original tree fell, the Garden Club members collected its acorns and began growing a replacement tree. Then, on Dec. 4, 1946, the sapling daughter of the original tree was planted in the exact location as its late mother.
To this day, the Junior Ladies Garden Club devotes time to caring for and maintaining the tree.
The current tree that owns itself is not the only child of the original tree that stands. On an anniversary of the tree receiving ownership of itself, Harris and her family were given an acorn and now have their own “child” sapling in their yard across the street from its “mother.”
There are other “children” of the tree planted across the city of Athens, the state of Georgia and the United States.
Since the land occupied by the tree and its 8-foot radius cannot be built upon, destroyed or moved, it obstructs the traffic flow on Finley Street.
The tree's land protrudes into the typical road size, shrinking that portion of South Finley Street into a one-lane road, even though it still entertains two-way traffic.
As one can imagine, two-way traffic on a one-lane road can cause traffic to build up.
“The traffic is scary. On gamedays there's multiple times where it clogs completely,” Josey Wallace said, a Finley Street resident and junior geography major at UGA.
In addition to game days, traffic can build up on Finley Street during rush hour. Navigation apps are seemingly unaware of the one-lane layout of the street.
“Somebody needs to tell Google not to route people through here,” Harris said.
Harris recommends that large trucks and semis should take alternate routes, as they physically won’t fit through the small opening that the road provides. However, a majority of delivery drivers and home maintenance trucks have grown accustomed to the street's quirk and tend to steer clear, Harris said.
Traffic is also due to tourists parking their cars along the street who have come to bear witness to the famous land-owning tree. While it is just a tree, a lot more people come out to see it than one may expect, Wallace said.
The tree is also a notable spot on the mobile phone game, Pokémon Go, Harris said, which attracted quite a lot of attention during the game’s peak.
While there does tend to be a buildup of traffic because of the tree's location and tourist activity, neighbors and students don’t seem to mind the impracticality of the tree.
“Traffic is everywhere. One tree in the face of all of that is not going to impede that much. We can chill out about it,” Brannam said.
As long as Athenians continue to honor the tree's possibly illegitimate deed, the tree will continue to shed its leaves every fall and grow new ones for hundreds of years to come.