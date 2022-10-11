Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field Fountain.
Once the sun sets, this peaceful field becomes the focus of freshman ferver, as hundreds of incoming UGA students throw themselves into the fountain as a celebration of their first few steps into college life.
This emergence inevitably develops into a massive celebration, including games, music and a chorus of barking. But amidst the splashing and screaming, questions arise. How has this new tradition become so ingrained into the cultural identity of campus? Why did the tradition start and who decided to carry it on?
“I don't think you'll find that there's much mythos or infamy associated with the tradition,” Steven Armour, the university archivist at UGA, said on this matter.“At most, students have been splashing around in the fountain for 23 years. Contrast that with the tradition of not walking under the arch, which dates to 1905 and has more of an origin story. It's not a UGA-sanctioned activity, and you'll notice it's conspicuously absent from the officially listed UGA customs and traditions.”
Some could assume that there is some kind of deeper meaning behind the shallow fountain and the popular activities that take place inside it. If approached from this analytical angle, the Herty Field Fountain lacks substance or history. But, this approach completely circumvents the point of the jump.
While older UGA traditions are more steeped in traditional lore and symbolism, the fountain and its jump are relatively new. Much like the thousands of incoming students seeking refuge in its waters, it hasn’t yet found the time or means to fully ingrain itself into the history of this institution.
It is the newcomer of UGA traditions, surrounded by decorated veterans such as forming the freshman ‘G,’ the ringing of the Chapel bell and the Arch. And yet, perhaps out of a shared sense of wanting to belong, the thousands of fresh eyes now on campus chose this newcomer as their own.
For some students, jumping into the fountain marked a distinct split in the lives of each who participated.
“Doing all these little traditions… made me feel more connected to the school because now I have something that is specifically UGA … I felt more like this was my school now,” freshman exercise and health science major, Elizabeth Blanco said. “This is what’s gonna make me think, ‘Oh, yes I was a UGA student, that’s where I went to college,’ and that’s something I’m proud of.”
Elisse Griffiths, a freshman psychology major, had similar sentiments.
“I think it’s important for [UGA traditions] to live on.Once you get there and you do it you’re like, ‘Wow this is one of the nights from college I’m going to remember forever,’” Griffiths said.
So while the tradition of jumping into Herty Fountain may not be as officially recognized as other UGA traditions, it is alive and well in the minds and hearts of those walking the grounds of UGA’s campus.
While there is no clear-cut answer as to why we take the plunge, there doesn’t have to be, according to students. The jump into Herty Fountain represents the fear, uncertainty and excitement associated with those first few nights on campus.
There is no single answer to why the fountain is jumped into because there cannot be. It is fluid, subject to change and means something different to each who goes through it. It might not always make sense — and yet the jump is still taken.
“It was kind of like … something really special between all of us … it was just us, it was sort of our introduction to UGA,” Griffiths said.