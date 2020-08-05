Every October, hundreds of runners, walkers and supporters wake up before the sun rises to take on 13.1 miles through the streets of Athens in the city’s half marathon — the AthHalf. They tackle hills, see the Classic City sites and join together as a community, but this year looks different as COVID-19 has hindered large crowd gatherings.
COVID-19 has affected not only the AthHalf but also shorter distance runs in community-based 5Ks throughout the year.
The first Tini Semeria Spark in the Dark 5K was supposed to be held in April, but it has been rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus and is still expected to go on. The 5K is in honor of Christina Semeria, nicknamed Tini, a late University of Georgia student who died in a car accident in 2016 along with three other UGA students.
Races foster community
“We want the next generation to come together and be the ‘spark in the dark’ that Tini Semeria always strived for,” said Cathy Semeria, race director and mother of Tini Semeria. “You can be a spark that encourages further sparks that lights a fire that can overcome any darkness.”
To contribute to the “spark” that impacts the next generation, the Semeria family has fundraised through the 5K registrations and donations to provide scholarships to a woman in financial need from the UGA chapter of Alpha Chi Omega, which Tini Semeria was a member of.
Additional scholarships go toward sending students to Passion City Church every year and are awarded to a Milton High School graduating senior.
Hosting the race is important to the Semeria family because it’s an enjoyable way to honor Tini Semeria while promoting change for the next generation through scholarships and connections, Semeria said.
Jill Helme, AthHalf director, said while organizers benefit from hosting these races as fundraisers, participants hope the races continue so they can pursue the community that races provide by running together.
“There’s something about the camaraderie of getting out there with a group of people who all have the same goal in mind participating in that event together,” Helme said. “You have people out there trying for a weight loss goal or just to get in better shape. This race is a celebratory event for them in that way because this is what they were working for.”
Socially distanced and virtual runs
Currently, both AthHalf and the Spark in the Dark 5K intend to host the races in a safe and socially distanced way, Helme and Semeria said.
“We intend on following the city guidelines for outdoor events,” Helme said. “Even if they change by the time the race comes, we will follow their guidelines to ensure all runners, spectators and volunteers are safe.”
Semeria is also adhering to city-mandated guidelines in order to ensure participants are safe by requiring masks if necessary and making sure spectators and participants are spread out as the race will take place outside at the UGA golf course, she said.
Both races have backup plans in mind to have the races take place virtually. Virtual races allow participants to run the allotted distance up until the day of the race with an app or timing device and still receive recognition and awards for completing it, Helme said.
“We’ve accommodated for the people who were not able to run in the AthHalf to be able to do it virtually in the past six years,” Helme said. “For us, it’s not a difficult adjustment, but we love to have the community together of runners in Athens.”
Strong impact despite pandemic concerns
Neither the AthHalf nor Spark in the Dark 5K has experienced any unusual trends when it comes registration. The pandemic so far has not impacted their budgets and the organizations and scholarships they fund through the races.
“If I can find a way to get people together in the community, even though this is our first annual 5K, and raise money for scholarships and have fun, that’s a win for me,” Semeria said. “Not only do they realize that they’re getting their endorphins up but they’re doing it for the next generation in this way too.”
The AthHalf has had consistent registration this year as it has in years past, Helme said. She sees it moving in a positive direction due to its history and popularity from runners and participants in Athens as well as all over the country, she said.
