The outline of a man lopes a palomino horse through the beams of the setting sun, a spotted bull throws a tan-chapped cowboy on his back and two mustached judges communicate through hand signals among a sea of attendees.
On Friday, the second night of the Great Southland Stampede Rodeo organized by the University of Georgia’s Block and Bridle club threw up dust at the UGA Livestock Instructional Arena for the 47th time.
Each night, exhibitors compete in the eight events standard to any professional rodeo — bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling, otherwise known as bulldogging.
As hundreds of people strolled across Milledge Avenue and into the event, they were met with the sight of buckles and jewelry glistening from vendor’s booths and the sticky-sweet scent of funnel cakes wafting through the air.
The three-night rodeo, taking place from March 24-26, was originally organized as a fundraiser in 1970 by the UGA livestock judging team to fund competition trips. Four years later, people competed inside Stegeman Coliseum and the GSSR was officially sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
As attendees climbed into the bleachers of the arena, competitors warmed up their horses and stretched their arms, bareback and saddle broncs were loaded into the chutes signaling the show was ready to begin.
‘The greatest show on dirt’
Professional rodeo announcer Roger Mooney took up his microphone to prepare the sold-out event for a night of “the best of man, muscle and a stampede of horsepower,” at what he called “the greatest show on dirt.”
Mooney, a UGA alum and long-time announcer of the GSSR, met his wife through the rodeo. He started announcing when he stepped in for a GSSR announcer who had a heart attack.
Throughout the night, Mooney and the resident rodeo clown and fellow UGA and Block and Bridle alum Jake Willcox kept the crowd awake between the adrenaline-filled competitions.
Since 2018, the GSSR has been sanctioned by the National Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association and co-sanctioned by the Southern Rodeo Association. These affiliations mean that exhibitors travel from across and beyond state lines to compete in Athens.
Abbey Kilgore and her horse Roanie traveled to Athens for the GSSR from Jasper, Alabama, to compete in barrel racing, one of the night’s most anticipated events.
“I’ve been rodeoing for probably 15 years,” Kilgore said. “I’m just really excited to be here.”
Each event was carefully navigated without injury to any of the animal or human participants — but not without a few close calls in the saddle bronc and bull riding.
The crowd whooped and booed in unison as hoofbeats thundered through the arena — horses chased cattle, bulls chased cowboys and an Australian Shepherd in a chicken costume even had a turn chasing Willcox around the arena.
Bull riding was the final event of the night and undeniably the one most people were excited to witness. However, the bulls threw each and every competitor deep into the arena dirt before they could reach the eight second mark that would qualify them to place in the competition.
“These bulls are pitching a shut-out tonight,” Mooney commented.
Outside of the arena
The rodeo events were not the only attractions. Pony rides and a variety of local food and non-food vendors set up shop in the parking lot outside of the covered arena.
Western-wear boutique owner Julie Pollard was one of the vendors at the rodeo, selling anything from cow print earrings to clever T-shirts. Based in Monticello, Georgia, Pollard opened Down Home Clothing & Co. in November 2021.
“This is only my second [time vending at a] rodeo, but I plan to do at least one a month from here on out,” Pollard said.
The rodeo has been on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, many attendees were experiencing the event for the very first time.
Prior to the rodeo events kicking off, lines formed for burgers, barbecue sandwiches and cold drinks. This is where UGA sophomore public relations major Maggie Benson, who attended the rodeo with two of her friends could be found.
“This is my first rodeo experience,” Benson said. “I’m really excited to see the bull riding.”
Cultivating community
For the chairman of this year’s rodeo Anderson Bailey, this rodeo is an opportunity to impact the local community, carry on a legacy of memory-making and expose attendees to the agricultural industry.
“I never thought that I would have this big of an impact on the community,” Bailey said. “It really is humbling to see all these people so excited about this rodeo and what it means to them. … I really want people to see why we enjoy and feel passionate about rodeo.”
Bailey, UGA senior agribusiness major, has also found some of his greatest friends through not only the organization of the rodeo but also the Block and Bridle Club.
Block and Bridle is an animal science club that promotes animal agriculture and agricultural knowledge, offers leadership experience and a community for students interested in animal science or agriculture, according to their Facebook page.
“Rodeo sometimes nowadays gets a bad rep,” Bailey said. “People think the animals are harmed, but this stock is treated better than some humans.”
Bailey hopes that attendees can come away from the rodeo with a better understanding of how carefully the animals are handled and how deep the love of the sport runs in each participant.
Moira Taber, a UGA junior biological sciences major with a minor in agricultural business, found her home away from home in Block and Bridle in her first week at UGA.
“In that very first meeting, all anybody could talk about was the rodeo and how excited they were for it,” Taber said. “Rodeo is what I’ve done since I was a kid and I’ve always loved the community that surrounds it — that was the moment I felt like I could have a home at UGA.”
As attendees chatted on the way to their cars and competitors loaded their horses into trailers to begin their journeys home, all anyone could seem to talk about was how much they were looking forward to returning next year.