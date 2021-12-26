Each year on Dec. 26, Kwanzaa, the seven-day-long holiday that celebrates African heritage within African American and Pan-African culture, begins — lasting until Jan. 1.
The secular holiday highlights African cultural values by celebrating one principle and symbol of each throughout the week. In order from Sunday to Saturday, the celebrated principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
The history of the holiday
The holiday was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at California State University, in the aftermath of the Watts riots which took place a year earlier in Los Angeles, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s website. The riots were started in response to the arrest of a 21-year-old Black man, who was under suspicion of driving under the influence, by a white officer.
Karenga wanted to create a holiday that celebrated unity between Black Americans and originally wanted the holiday to serve as an alternative to Christmas, so the holiday isn’t associated with a religion. The word Kwanzaa was derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza” which means “first fruits.” According to the NMAAHC’s website, Karenga modeled the holiday after African first fruits celebrations.
Kwanzaa’s observance grew popular during the Afrocentrism movement in the 1980s and 1990s. Though it is primarily recognized in the United States, the holiday has also seen popularity in other countries with large populations of people of African descent, according to Britannica.
How it’s celebrated
Kwanzaa is celebrated with various festivities, which all center on the five fundamentals found in African first fruits celebrations: ingathering, reverence, commemoration, recommitment and celebration.
Similar to the menorah in the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, Kwanzaa uses a seven-pronged candleholder called a kinara to highlight the holiday’s seven principles. Each night of the week, family members gather to light a candle together to honor the principle of the day.
Another important aspect of Kwanzaa are the seven symbols, which are crops, a straw mat, the kinara, corn, gifts, a unity cup and the seven candles.
Each symbol has its own significance, such as the crops which represent the value of collective work and responsibility, or the candles — three red, three green and one black — which represent the colors of the Pan-African flag. Many families decorate their homes with the symbols to honor them.
On Dec. 31, family members gather for Karamu, a feast of African and African diaspora-influenced cuisine. Gifts to children may be exchanged on this night or on the last night of Kwanzaa, Jan. 1., where faith is signified.
Kwanzaa has many historical aspects that make it an important holiday for not only African Americans but also other members of the African diaspora since it amplifies their shared heritage. As national acknowledgment of the holiday grows, it is also seen as a time for many to learn more about African and African American history.