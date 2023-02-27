The Morton Building and its famed vaudeville theater, the core of Hot Corner and downtown’s Black business district, gives a glimpse into the long, rich cultural history of African Americans in Athens. “It’s kind of the soul of Athens,” says Lynn Battle Green, the Morton Building’s facility supervisor. “It's one of those treasures in Athens that I definitely invite everybody to come through and see.”
The building was first erected in 1910 by Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton, who received the nickname from remarks about his complexion being fair, as he was born to a white father and an African American mother. Morton grew up with little education, but that did not stop him from becoming a businessman, developer and contractor. The four-story Beaux-Arts building became known for being one of the largest and most grand buildings owned by a Black man at the time, and the first Black-owned vaudeville theater in the U.S.
“It serves not only a point of history but a point of pride,” said Green.
Many famous acts and musicians performed at the theater over the decades, including Ma Rainey, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong. Its vaudeville entertainment was legendary, drawing visitors from all over for the lively variety shows aimed at a Black audience. The building itself was an anchor of Black life, with doctor and dentist offices, pharmacies, bakeries and more operating there over the course of time. The first Black woman licensed to practice dentistry in the state of Georgia, Dr. Ida Mae Johnson Hiram, had her office in the Morton Building, as did Dr. E.D. Harris, who owned and operated the first pharmacy owned by an African American in Athens.
After a fire broke out in the film area in the 1950s, the theater closed for several decades, but during that time other businesses continued to operate. Before they became famous, groups such as the B-52’s and R.E.M. practiced in the closed theater while it was in disrepair. In 1987, a local option sales tax referendum was passed that raised $1.8 million for the theater’s restoration. Thirty years ago, it reopened for performances and became a hub of Athens culture once again.
Freda Scott Giles, a former associate professor at the University of Georgia who taught theater at the Institute for African American Studies and who also served on the Morton Theatre’s Board of Directors, described the importance that Morton holds for Black community in Athens.
“The Morton has become such a wonderful crossroads for the community to get together and to do things together,” said Giles, who believes that if you are truly interested and care about Athens, you should know about this space.
Giles holds that the University of Georgia has been remiss in talking about the full history of Athens and wants the history of Black community of Athens to be discussed more. She said that many of the students don’t view themselves as part of the history of the city of Athens and hopes that they get to know the city that they are living in.
In recent years, the Morton has held shows and events such as the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, films, dance showcases and more. It continues to stand as an important indicator of Black history in Athens and what it means to the community itself.
Robert Tucker, former president of the Morton Board of Directors, expressed the joy he has felt in supporting the building and theater. He was born in Alabama and came to Athens in 2005, attending the events and putting together several different programs at the theater. Tucker personally fell in love with the building after the first time he stepped into the building and saw one of East Athens Dance Company’s shows. He wants everyone in the world to understand and know about the building and its importance to the Athens Black community.
“It means so much to us [the Black community],” said Tucker. “If there is only one big hope, it's that the building be respected and for people to be able to see and appreciate the history.”
