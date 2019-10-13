Husband-and-wife duo Erin and Jeremiah Stricklin perform at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. The two enjoyed playing this setting because everyone was attentive to the music and friendly. “This festival thrives on intimacy, which is kind of hard to come by in outdoor festivals,” Jeremiah Stricklin said. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Meredyth Howardcan count on one hand the amount of times she’s missed going to the North Georgia Folk Festival.
“There was one year the festival was on the same day as my wedding,” 33-year-oldHowardsaid. “We had to skip that one. It was just too much to cram into one day, you know.”
Now, Howard comes out to the festival atSandy Creek Parkevery year to sell her crocheted hats, booties and other artwork at her booth,Rockdaughter Designs.In previous years, she sold her art on the festival circuit, but this year she decided to only stop at theNorth Georgia Folk Festivalbecause of her 17-month-old son.
“I’ve looked forward to bringing my kid here, and this is the first time I’ve really brought him,”Howardsaid. “He loves this music, which is the music I’ve grown up on.”
Howardsaid this festival, now in its 35th year, is very kid-friendly. When her son is old enough, she knows she’ll feel comfortable letting him roam around.
Looking around the intimate festival crowds, children were overtaking the playground, running through the field and playing games in the grass while folk tunes played from a small stage.
The North Georgia Folk Festival director Tommy Jordan (right) listens to Oh Jeremiah perform at th 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. Jordan has been organizing the festival for 11 years and said he loves seeing all the families having a great time during this little escape from daily routine. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Rosemary Myers sketches Jeremiah Stricklin of Oh Jeremiah during the band’s set at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. This is the first time Myers has drawn at a festival. She went back to school for a major in visual arts and is a first-semester freshman at the University of Georgia. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
The banjo player in The Skillet Lickers plucks a tune at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Skillet Lickers had three generations of musicians on stage and gave the audience quick lessons on country music history between classic songs. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Meredyth Howard, 33, sells her hand-made crochet items to a young customer at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. Howard has been selling her work at the festival for about five years, but she’s been going to the festival all her life, estimating she’s only missed about three. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
People react at the Jenga tower falls at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. Children enjoyed playing on the playground and in the park with the folk tunes playing in the background from the stage. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Isabel King, 63, makes a walking stick with an old-style English tool at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. She learned the craft from her husband and goes to festivals and events and shapes sticks at artist markets. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Ben Hertel, 38, juggles with his friend Mo Hendon, 58, at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. Hendon taught Hertel to juggle when he came to his first folk festival as a sophomore in high school. Now, the duo comes back and juggles while listening to the music and teaching children the trick. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Brothers Asa Brooks (from left), 5, Josh Pilon, 14, and Clayborne Brooks stand in the middle of Mo Hendon (left) and Ben Hertel (right) as they juggle at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
PHOTOS: 35th annual North Georgia Folk Festival brings music, artisans to Sandy Creek Park
The North Georgia Folk Festival isn’t just a fun annual event — for some attendees, it’s tradition. This year celebrates its 35th year running, and 12 acts took the stage while people sat on blankets and chairs listened to the variety of folk tunes on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Sandy Creek Park. As Jeremiah Stricklin of the band Oh Jeremiah pointed out, it’s for the counterculture folks, the ones who would rather be browsing handmade crafts and enjoying the day under tall pine trees than in a 90,000-person stadium. Ben Hertel has been coming to the festival since he was a sophomore in high school, where he learned to juggle and continues to do so every year he comes back. The intimate festival has become a treasure to pass down through generations, folks said, and it’s a nice reprieve from the bustle of everyday life.
An attendee of the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival knits while she listens to folk tunes at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Rosemary Myers sketches Jeremiah Stricklin of Oh Jeremiah during the band’s set at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. This is the first time Myers has drawn at a festival. She went back to school for a major in visual arts and is a first-semester freshman at the University of Georgia. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
The banjo player in The Skillet Lickers plucks a tune at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Skillet Lickers had three generations of musicians on stage and gave the audience quick lessons on country music history between classic songs. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
A blacksmith works on metal at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Isabel King, 63, makes a walking stick with an old-style English tool at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. She learned the craft from her husband and goes to festivals and events and shapes sticks at artist markets. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Brara wears a cone because of her allergies at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
The 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival sold tie-dye t-shirts for $20. The festival took place at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys perform at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
A member of Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys plays the saw at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
The festival brought mostly older folks and families, and for many of the attendees, theNorth Georgia Folk Festivalhas become a yearly tradition.
Ben Hertel, 38, spent most of the day juggling with his friendMo Hendon,58. Hertel has been coming to the folk festival since he was a sophomore in high school — when Hendon first taught him to juggle.
The two come out and teach children how to juggle or just enjoy the small crowd that forms and watches as they toss colorful pins back and forth.
Tommy Jordan,the festival director, pointed to the jugglers when he talked about why the festival was an important.
“People come here when they were kids and now they’re bringing their kids,” Jordan said. “We’re carrying on the tradition of folk music, folk art, folk crafts, people for the folks.”
Festival headliners includedJonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys,Caroline Aiken Bandand theSkillet Lickers.
The Skillet Lickersseemed like almost an embodiment of the folk festival, with three generations of musicians on stage and a mix of classic country songs and the history behind each tune, including a crowd favorite,“The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The group of string musicians had attendees tapping their feet and cheering after banjo or mandolin solos.
Jordanwanted to make sure the lineup included all types of folk music, so he includedJonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys,which has an electric guitar twist, as well asRebecca Sunshine Bandin the morning for the children, among the other musicians.
Beyond the attendees sitting on blankets and chairs listening to the music, there was a small circle of artist tents, whereHowardand others displayed and sold their works.
Isabel King,63, sat carving intricate walking sticks with an old English tool that she learned from her husband. She makes them at her home in Blairsville but also attends small festivals and heritage events to demonstrate the craft to attendees.
Other handmade items for sale included baskets and jewelry, and a blacksmith stood off to the side demonstrating this classic craft.
Howard said the artist market is well curated, and the organizers think about where to place each booth so they compliment each other instead of compete.
A food area was on the other side the the artist market and included local favorites such asJittery Joe’sandRashe’s Cuisine.
Jordan,who organized the event for 11 years, said everything ran smoothly. The wristband count won’t come until later in the week, but all the parking spaces were full, which he saw as a good sign.
