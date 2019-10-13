Husband-and-wife duo Erin and Jeremiah Stricklin perform at the 35th-annual North Georgia Folk Festival at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 12. The two enjoyed playing this setting because everyone was attentive to the music and friendly. “This festival thrives on intimacy, which is kind of hard to come by in outdoor festivals,” Jeremiah Stricklin said. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)