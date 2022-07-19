Tickets for the traditional Christmas ballet performance, “The Nutcracker,” go on sale this Friday, July 22. The performance will be made by The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine with show times being on Thursday December 22 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at The Classic Center Theatre.
“The Nutcracker” is a two-act ballet first debuted in 1892, choreographed by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa. The musical score is written by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky, whose songs from this ballet have become world renowned and timeless Christmas classics.
This performance is based on the short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” written by E.T.A. Hoffman in 1816. The ballet starts with family and friends of Clara, the main protagonist, enjoying Christmas Eve together and after everyone goes to bed, Clara finds herself surrounded by toys coming to life, and is taken to the Land of The Sweets by the nutcracker himself.
The show is performed throughout the world and is a Christmas story known and loved by many generations. The Classic Center expects the popular event to be sold out by showtime on Dec. 22.