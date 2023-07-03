In the midst of Athens' vibrant music scene, a fresh wave of musical energy has emerged through a new band, The Ocho.
On June 2, The Ocho released their debut EP, “Spring Without a Lover”. With this new release, the band exhibits a spin on indie rock through infectious melodies and captivating lyrics.
The five man band met during their time as students at The University of Georgia. The band consists of Garrett Seitz on the keyboard and vocals, Parker Foles on bass, Patrick Dries on lead guitar, Jonah Bergman on rhythm guitar and Ashwin Gidwani on drums.
The band members draw inspiration from many different areas and genres, which has been the perfect recipe to discover their distinct style and sound. After months of performing covers at private events and gigs around campus, The Ocho decided it was time to find their own voice.
“[We] really came into our own sound in the last few months while writing this EP,” Foles said. “On the EP you can see the variation of music tastes…it’s really all of our tastes combined into one.”
Among the five songs featured on the EP is “Wasted in Athens.”
“For some, it might mean actually being drunk in Athens. But for others, it could be about the time you spent [in Athens] and the social life things that college kids do. It is kind of a critique on social life sometimes,” Seitz, who wrote the lyrics, said.
The song has received social media attention with over 90,000 views on the band’s TikTok account, and it has especially resonated with members of the UGA and Athens communities.
The band members credit Athens as being the perfect hub to get started as a young band with dreams of pursuing a career in music.
“A big part of being a student in Athens is the live music and small bands starting out. Not a lot of other college towns have such an established scene with so much history behind it,” Bergman said. “It’s awesome that we found each other and can come together to form a group and reap the benefits of starting in Athens.”
Recently, the group performed at one of the most anticipated events of the year for musicians in Athens, The AthFest Music and Arts Festival. They performed in front of a packed house at Paloma Park, making it their largest show to date. It was also their first live performance with songs from the EP.
“There were a good bit of people in the crowd singing along–that was awesome,” Seitz said. “Even people who might have not known the music were still enjoying what we were playing.”
“Spring Without a Lover” is just the first mark The Ocho has made in the music industry, as the band has big plans for the future. They said they look forward to working on new music and continuing to pursue their passions together.