They say the best things in life come in threes. Athens Institute for Contemporary Art’s latest exhibit is no exception.
Curated by ATHICA’s president and chair of the exhibition board, Jon Vogt was looking for three artists to express their creativity in a joint abstract exhibition.
“The exhibition committee at ATHICA meets and decides what artists we would like to group together in a DUO or TRIO show and what artists would have a solo show,“ Vogt said.
As the title implies, TRIO consists of three artists — Sara Hess, Jon Swindler and Dana Jones. Many artists apply to showcase their art within the space, but what makes this trio unique yet cohesive is the placement of the works and found material used to create all three artist’s collective pieces.
“One of the reasons that the exhibition committee identified Dana [Jones] with Sara Hess and Jon Swindler was this sort of freedom in their making in terms of found materials and found objects,” Vogt said.
Hess and Swindler met at the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia where Swindler currently teaches while Hess studied for her undergraduate degree in studio art.
“I took Jon’s [Swindler] litho[graphy] class my last semester of college and we started collaborating the summer after that in the print shop,” Hess said. “We worked on a stone lithograph print together and we have been collaborating since.”
Hess and Swindler's work, from their contrasting prints to their abstract sculptures scattered around the floor of the exhibit, paired perfectly with the work of Jones. Jones opted for a more visually balanced angle, creating small abstract paintings on recycled cardboard canvases.
“[Jones’] work is more traditionally hung at eye level and his paintings are on recycled materials, mostly cardboard packaging in this case,” Vogt said. “I think he just finds beauty in the surface and they offer odd shapes that are close to rectangular but obviously break that rectangular edge.”
Embracing accidents is also essential to these artists' creative process. On the right wall of the exhibit, attendees will be able to see the odd placement of one of the prints near the floor board. This placement occurred when Hess and Swindler dropped the piece on accident and, in spontaneous fashion, pinned the work where it naturally fell.
“I remember when that print fell, I feel like Swindler and I both really love to embrace those incidental moments that happen in collaboration and in making in general rather than passing a judgment or seeing something as a mistake,” Hess said. “Sometimes I feel like that’s the most interesting thing that happens are those accidents.”
The exhibition consists of two rooms full of the artists’ work. Vogt grouped Hess and Swindler’s prints based on both color and form in vertical clusters around the room. Jones’ work stands alone and spaced out in an attempt to look balanced with Hess and Swindler’s pieces while also embracing the element of visual chaos.
“Jon, at the opening, was describing that a lot of them feel in an unfinished state and they’re less worried about bringing it to a finished state,” Vogt said. “So maybe it becomes finished in the exhibition.”
TRIO will be on display at ATHICA until Oct. 2, 2022.