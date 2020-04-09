As social distancing guidelines intensify, video conferencing apps are providing the stuck-at-home ways to keep in touch with friends, family, coworkers and the like.
“Getting to see people, it’s a little more sincere than a phone call and definitely more sincere than a text,” said Ethan Pope, sophomore economics major from Cumming.
But with so many options, the question remains: which one to use?
Houseparty
Houserparty embeds group game options like Heads Up! and trivia to make users feel like they are having a “house party.” Rather than scheduling a specific time for friends to get together on the app, users simply receive notifications when their friends are using it. This allows users to join in on other conversations as they please, which makes for unexpected guest appearances.
Downfalls? The app only allows for up to eight people per “room,” making it difficult for big friend groups or extracurricular organizations to hang out. As per cybersecurity, several users recently reported on Twitter that the app had hacked into several of their other apps such as Netflix and Spotify. Yet, it is important to note that these claims still remain without any hard evidence, according to Business Insider.
Zoom
While some students or workers might be sick of Zoom because of its ubiquity, the free version of this video chat platform allows for up to 100 video participants. Users wanting to have a little more fun can change their backgrounds to images such as beaches, waterfalls or other custom images by clicking on profile, settings and then selecting virtual background.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy putting pictures in the background. That’s always funny,” Pope said.
The platform comes with a price, however. The free version only allows users to stay on their chat for 40 minutes until they are automatically kicked out. While users can just start a new chat after being shut out, many find themselves frustrated with having to go through the process of sending in a new video chat link to all of the chat members.
Users have also taken issue with cybersecurity loopholes and hacking problems that can allow people to spy on private videos and messages. It was also found that Zoom’s calls are not entirely encrypted, despite the company’s previous claims, according to The Washington Post. In response, Zoom has released a comprehensive plan to provide more protections, yet many are still weary as to how effective these measures will prove.
“Zoom I don’t really like at all. I feel like it’s more complicated than it needs to be,” said Autumn Pressley, junior Spanish major from Stockbridge.
Marco Polo
Marco Polo allows users to stay connected via video without having to be live. Users can create groups and send in videos to each other, almost making it easier to have big group conversations without the worry of interruptions or poor connections. A strength of the app is its accessibility for people separated by different time zones — users can watch the video message at their own convenience.
Marco Polo bears some similarities with Snapchat — both embed visual and audio filters, for example. Marco Polo, however, does not delete conversations, allowing users to re-watch messages in case they missed what someone was saying. Additionally, unlike Snapchat, Marco Polo only suggests friends from your contact list, therefore helping users prevent interactions with strangers.
FaceTime
FaceTime is a no-frills option for those with access to Apple products. A Feb. 7, 2019 iOS update granted users the ability to create group FaceTime calls with up to 32 people. Although FaceTime does not have as many special features as Marco Polo and Houseparty, it does offer far more simplicity for the person who is just wanting to have a one-on-one conversation with a friend.
“I think there’s something about being able to see someone that makes you want to talk to them more. I think we’re less likely to call, or shoot an email or write a text or something,” Pressley said.
On the flip side, FaceTime excludes anyone without an Apple product from participating. Furthermore, FaceTime experienced cybersecurity bug issues in 2019 that allowed callers to hear recipients' conversations before they even picked up the phone, according to The Guardian. Apple was able to fix the problem within nine days through the release of an iOS update, according to CNN. Yet, with more than 1.5 billion active devices, Apples’ popularity makes it a prime target for hackers everywhere.
