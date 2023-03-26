On Saturday, March 25, the independent local movie theater Ciné partnered with the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art (ATHICA), to host the Really BIG Art Rally for the first time since 2019. The collaborative fundraiser, hosted at Ciné, brought together local artists to benefit the two art nonprofit organizations.
The event featured three rounds of local artists who were given an hour to create original works that were then donated and put on sale for attendees. Each piece sold for $60, with the profits supporting both Ciné and ATHICA. In 2019, when the event was last held, the art organizations raised over $10,000 to benefit the nonprofits.
Allie Calcote, an event volunteer, said it was her first experience at the art show and was amazed by the great turnout.
“It’s a great way to see art in Athens in a smaller environment,” Calcote said. “It's also a great way to make a community in the art world.”
The event was a unique mix of live creation and fundraising, with opportunities for the community to connect with local artists while supporting the arts in Athens. Attendees were able to see the entire process of creation, from initial sketches to the final product.
Erin McIntosh, an artist who works mainly on abstract paintings, had created pieces at the last art rally, and came back this year because of how important this event is to her and how special the art community is in Athens.
“[Athens] feels like home to me,” McIntosh said. “I always run into friends here and it's such a nice community feel. It's fun for me to come back and to run into old friends.”
Other artists included Michael Lachowski, Amanda Burk, Susan Nees, Rusty Wallace, and dozens of others, including guest celebrity artist Mayor Kelly Girtz.
Some of the artists asked for audience assistance and opinion in creating and naming their works, adding an interactive element to the fundraiser. This created a unique and collaborative bond between the artists, the buyers and the artwork.
Didi Dunphy, program supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, emceed the event, and DJ Mahogany provided music. Ciné played vintage cartoons in the theaters for entertainment and sold special snacks and drinks at the event.
The fundraiser was thanks to many sponsors, including The James E. and Betty J. Huffer Foundation, Todd Emily Community Fund and other local groups and businesses.
“I feel like this is a big staple in the Athens community,” attendee Logan Barnett said. “It's a nice way to raise some money, and it is a cool mingling event in the community.”