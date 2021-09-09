Kayla Frazier owes her love for reading to one woman: Suzanne Collins.
After devouring “The Hunger Games” in middle school, Frazier, an accounting graduate student, said she wouldn’t be the reader she is today without it.
This experience led Frazier, a self-proclaimed “book nerd,” to TikTok — though the path spanned years and other platforms such as Instagram and Goodreads.
Having been active in the book community since adolescence, Frazier decided to create a TikTok dedicated to sharing her hobby during the beginning of the pandemic last year. It was there she discovered others doing the same, all operating under a subset of the app dubbed “BookTok.”
As the name suggests, BookTok is filled with users from all over the world posting their book recommendations and latest reads, some crafting videos so unique even those with the most specific literary tastes can find their niche. All it requires is the press of a hashtag, leaving the algorithm to do the rest.
A happy accident
Sophomore biological engineering major Maddy Dunaway first watched videos about books as a young teen on YouTube or “BookTube,” and found herself wanting to do the same, but it wasn’t until early last year that she would.
Dunaway’s TikTok account, @maddyreads, was also born out of quarantine boredom and inspired by people her age she saw doing the same. What started as an outlet for random videos resulted in Dunaway achieving micro-influencer level success on the platform, something she said she never expected.
@maddyreads
#greenscreen I actually can’t wait until May #booktok #booktoker #yabooks #bookworm #books #emilyhenry #beachread #peoplewemeetonvacation #booklovers♬ original sound - hey.
Today, her account has amassed over 20,000 followers and her videos accumulated one million likes in total. The numbers, however, don’t impress her — instead, it’s the connections she established with her peers who inspired her to create content in the first place.
Through her account, Dunaway was able to form real friendships with people she’s never met face-to-face. Dunaway said she talks regularly with a few people from BookTok in a group chat and they also make time to stream movies together.
Far-reaching influence
For people like Isabel Hutchinson, a junior English major, it’s not the new connections that drive them but revived, older ones. Hutchinson, who runs a “bookstagram” account, said her account allowed her to reconnect with older classmates, which she appreciates since reading tends to be a solitary activity.
Despite not creating videos for BookTok, Hutchinson is still very aware of the power the sub-community holds and how it changed the perception of reading for the public, specifically to younger audiences.
“I think it democratizes reading a lot,” Hutchinson said.
Instead of relying on publishers and critics for what to read next, consumers can now rely on each other for information.
“[BookTok] gave the readers control, I guess, in terms of what books will be popular,” Frazier said.
Frazier said she will sometimes buy a book without even knowing the premise, solely because someone on BookTok raved about it.
Counseling psychology graduate student Drew Pierson said he noticed his local Barnes and Noble bookstore displaying a section specifically for books popular on BookTok.
Gaps in perspective
Pierson, who also runs a bookstagram account, has four to five pages worth of book recommendations gathered from his endless scrolling through TikToks. Even so, he admits the nature of the app can also create an echo chamber.
“If you’re not careful … you might end up with the same recommendations or the same kinds of recommendations over and over,” Pierson said.
This is especially concerning because mainstream fiction has generally been characterized by one particular perspective — one that’s straight, white and cisgender, Pierson said. It takes tapping into various communities to find authors and books that showcase a broad range of identities and perspectives.
Frazier said it was important for her as a Black woman to make her opinions known to counter what’s predominately shown on BookTok and Bookstagram. Ultimately, her choice to get into the mix paid off because she said both communities are uplifting and welcomed her with nothing but positivity.
A place for everyone
To those familiar with the landscape of online communities, the book community on TikTok and Instagram might sound like an anomaly — a safe and supportive environment that somehow cushioned itself from the toxicity that plagues so many others.
“Nobody gets on these sites just to troll or to talk bad about authors or books,” Frazier said.
When Dunaway first started out, she would regularly comment on the videos of other creators and said everyone was willing to carry out a conversation.
To people looking to join BookTok but might be apprehensive, Dunaway said to simply jump right in.
Non-readers need not worry about their lack of interest to get involved either, Frazier said.
“There is a place for everybody, even the people who don’t like to read. There is something for you — it’s just a matter of finding the right book.”