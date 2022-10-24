A four-night run of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” hosted by the University of Georgia’s University Union has come to a close. For students who attended, the production paid justice to the cult-classic musical comedy.
The cast shadowed the actors on screen, lip-syncing to the movie rather than delivering the lines themselves. The actors seamlessly matched the film through emotion and movement, filling Tate Theatre with “Rocky Horror” energy. The intricate costumes, such as the corset and thigh-high stockings of Frank-N-Furter, played by University of Georgia sophomore Jim Salisbury, were precisely accurate.
Kristen Martin directed the show. Martin and the production crew took creative liberties such as gender ambiguity. The show featured actresses originally played by male actors, such as Ava Watson as Brad Majors and Alyssa Fejes as Rocky Horror. This approach helped showcase the immense talent of each cast member.
Martin praised the cast’s work throughout rehearsals.
“All of the cast brought so much energy. Our first rehearsal was getting to know each other, and the chemistry in the room was awesome,” Martin said.
Immersing the audience through games and humorous call-outs' made the show engaging and fun. The crowd was packed with dedicated “Rocky Horror Picture Show” fans. Many attendees arrived in costume, and waves of laughter and singing filled the theater.
It was no secret who was a newcomer to the show. After each ticket was scanned, attendees were asked if they had seen the show before. “Rocky Horror” veterans were free to be seated. However, those who answered ‘no’ were marked with a red lipstick “V” for “virgin” on their foreheads.
Eva Smith is a general studies major at the University of North Georgia and an Athens resident who returned to the show for a second year.
“Even last year, performers were really engaging with the audience. It was really entertaining because it was very interactive. There was no moment that I was bored at all,” Smith said.
Smith brought friend and “Rocky Horror” newcomer Catalina Stogner to this year’s show. Stogner, an education major at UGA, explained how it was exciting not knowing what to expect. “[Smith] didn’t want to tell me too much,” Stogner said.
“Rocky Horror is something that once you see it, you'll never forget [it],” Smith said.
With the wide range of character personalities, representation matters with “Rocky Horror.”
“Rocky is a great place where you can be yourself and not feel judged for it. Each year, so many audience members dress up in costumes, knowing they won’t be judged,” Martin said.
As the cast and the entire audience stood up to dance to the “Time Warp,” it was evident that “Rocky Horror” accomplished the goal of bringing people together.
“I just want anyone to take this away from Rocky — no matter where you are, you're safe with Rocky people,” Martin said.