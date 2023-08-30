The show must go on, and go on it did. Typically held in the flower garden at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, the Sunflower Concert Series was moved indoors Tuesday night to shield guests and technical equipment from the rain. Elf Power and opener MrJordanMrTonks performed in the visitor center, still surrounded by greenery, but safe from lightning.
Guests trickled in before the 7 p.m. start, being offered various free snacks and beverages. Guests were encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks of their own, and many obliged.
Tickets were $17 for adults, $15 for Friends of the Garden, a special membership at the Botanical Gardens, $5 for children under 13 and free for children under four.
University of Georgia Interim IT Associate Director Debbie Tonks was among the crowd and has a special connection to the Sunflower Concert Series.
“I have been going to the Sunflower Music Series at the Botanical Gardens for 23 years,” Tonks said in a text message. “William, my husband, started the series when he worked there to find a way to bring music and the gardens together. I feel like the botanical gardens is kind of a hidden gem, and when he first thought of this he had wanted to find a way to get more people to the gardens.” Tonks said.
William Tonks, the founder of the Sunflower Concert Series, established the Sunflower Series in 2001 and is a member of MrJordanMrTonks.
Elf Power is an American indie rock band that originated in Athens in the 90s. Their most recent album, titled “Artificial Countrysides”, was released in 2022.
“What a cool town we live in where you get to see Elf Power and William Tonks in a beautiful setting like the conservatory,” attendee Doug Harman said in a text message.
With fun for the whole family, people of all ages danced and sang along to the music surrounded by the indoor garden at the visitor center. The next Sunflower Concert Series will be held on Sept. 26 and will feature the Randall Bramblett Band and Whisper Kiss.