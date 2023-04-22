The Studio Athens presented their first-ever spring musical on Friday night with a production of “Annie JR.” at Marigold Auditorium for Arts and Culture in Winterville.
A performing arts space that teaches dance to kids and adults, The Studio Athens began musical theater productions this past fall. The show featured performances by The Studio’s Triple Threat Musical Theatre Company, composed of youth actors from the ages of 8-15, and Youth Tap Company.
The show follows Annie, an orphan living under Miss Hannigan’s inattentive care, who finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
Actors showcased their dancing, singing and acting skills learned at The Studio. Each role was decided based upon audition, and Clara Wells, age 10, was chosen for the protagonist. With a broad vocal range, she performed the familiar solo songs, “Maybe” and “Tomorrow.”
“My favorite part was probably ‘It’s The Hard Knock Life’ because it was a lot of fun to get to play with the other orphans in a way that was different from how I get to play with them off stage,” Wells said. “I have wanted to be Annie for so long and… [‘Maybe’] is just my favorite song in the whole show.”
Wells was not the only star, as the company featured each voice in several ensemble pieces. Actors were trained and demonstrated similar mannerisms to the performances in the “Annie” movie. For example, Wren Rogers as Miss Hannigan sought out to be sassy, bold and witty with their projection and tone.
The actors have been practicing once a week since January, and their hard work was presented through choreographed dance numbers, 16 selected musical numbers and a special tap addition to “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile.”
“‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ is one that I choreographed and I just think that it's so tender and so sweet,” said Waverly Noble, music director and senior music theory major at the University of Georgia. “[Seeing Annie and Warbucks] getting closer throughout the plot was really, really sweet and seeing their connection on stage and seeing their eyes light up.”
The Studio asked Kristen Bach, founder of Treehouse Kid and Craft toy shop, to make sets for the production. Sets included the orphanage, the mansion and New York City with nods to Athens. The city’s set had the Georgia Theatre visible in the background.
Some of the costumes, designed by director and co-owner of The Studio, Cathy Rumfelt, and sewn by seamstresses Carrie Bishop and Lydia Wells, included patched garments for the orphans, a suit for Oliver Warbucks, multiple lace and sassy pieces for Miss Hannigan, Annie’s classic red dress and a fur suit for Sandy.
“I think that the neatest thing was watching how it came together when we came here, because we didn't move into the Marigold Auditorium until this week. And when we finally got [here], because we've been practicing at the studio, you could really see the kids light up and realize what was about to happen. They were pretty excited,” Rumfelt said.
“Annie JR.” came together to showcase young talent in song, dance and performance on Friday night, and will continue with a performance on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at the Marigold Auditorium.