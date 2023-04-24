The Boybutante AIDS Foundation hosted its 32nd annual Boybutante Ball at the 40 Watt Club Saturday night. The drag show, titled “Candyland,” featured 20 performers throughout the night.

The ball is one of many events held by the foundation to raise money to support individuals living with HIV/AIDS. According to their website, the money made through events is used to help agencies supporting HIV/AIDS advocacy, education, outreach and direct client services in Northeast Georgia.