Most anyone who has met Tino Johnson, a franchise owner of Pink Zebra Moving, agrees he is a difficult man to forget. Johnson’s natural ability to connect with people along with his work history has earned him the nickname “The Unofficial Mayor of Athens.”
“I don’t know everybody, but I do pride myself on getting to know people and building relationships with them,” Johnson said.
Though he himself humbly rejects this pseudonym, his decades of work in the Athens community begs to differ.
Johnson moved to Athens to attend the University of Georgia in 2001.
“I graduated from Georgia and essentially never left,” Johnson said.
Soon after earning his degree, he began his lengthy tour working for different UGA departments. Over the years, Johnson has built quite an extensive resumé at the university, working in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, serving as Honors Program Coordinator of Recruitment and Enrollment, fundraising for both Student Affairs and the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, and serving as the assistant director of Student Orientation.
Johnson even founded Athens Road Runners, a running club whose route goes through downtown Athens and the UGA campus.
While working for UGA, Johnson met Ron Holt, owner of a cleaning service called Two Maids & A Mop.
“[Tino Johnson is] an awesome guy, and in two minutes you can figure out why. He knows everybody, and everybody knows him,” Holt said.
The two became friends and eventually business partners.
“Ron always said, ‘You know, one day I’m going to hire you for a really cool job.’ Fast forward seven or eight years later, I come to him and I’m like ‘I’m about to do something really stupid. I’m going to quit my job. What do you got?’” Johnson said.
What Holt had for Johnson was the beginning of a new business pursuit: a moving company that would soon emerge as Pink Zebra. Their slogan reads, “They're going to write a book about us one day,” and the company aims to make the moving experience more positive, even providing customers with a free meal the night before their move.
“Neither of us knew anything about moving, but we love making people happy and smile,” Holt said.
Johnson and Holt joined forces, and found success with their personable approach. Johnson recognizes his innate and exceptional strength to build relationships, and attributes much of it to the fact that when he gets to know people, to him, it’s not just for work. He recommends being genuine, a good listener and following through with people.
“His networking skills are through the roof. He’s pretty active on campus and in the community, so he challenged himself to see what he could do to really allow this business to grow locally,” Holt said.
Today, Pink Zebra has grown to have nine locations, with several more set to open this year across the country. Holt and “The Unofficial Mayor of Athens” will keep striving to make moving easier for local customers.
“If you know anyone that knows Tino, they’re going to tell you, ‘Oh yeah. He’s the mayor. He’s the real mayor,’” Holt said.