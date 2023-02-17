Talking about vaginas is hard. It’s personal, it’s awkward, and most importantly, it’s a unique experience that is different for everyone.
On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., The Cottage Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center presented “The Vagina Monologues” at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens. The play highlights the experiences of women of many backgrounds and explores how they claim their anatomy and discover their sexuality despite social stigma.
The performance will continue on Friday and Saturday night, and proceeds benefit The Cottage and its mission to provide free services to survivors of sexual violence and child abuse in the Athens area.
Originally written in 1996 by V (formerly Eve Ensler), the play explores deep, personal topics from the “ridiculous” to the “utterly mundane,” such as reproduction and sexual violence, through monologues performed by women.
The cast of all women included those with cisgender, transgender, fluid and non-binary identities. One cast member, Wanda Callahan, had put performing in the show on her bucket list.
“[The play] brings an expression of womanhood that you don’t have the opportunity to express very often, and that was how it first struck me – that this is something every woman needs to be a part of,” Callahan said.
“The Vagina Monologues” has experienced a lot of growth since its beginning in 1996 as “The Vagina Interviews.” Originally, women were interviewed and shared stories and personal experiences, according to cast member Sarah Shermyen.
The original production soon transferred to Madison Square Garden for an Off-Off Broadway production followed by an Off-Broadway run at the Westside Theatre. Over time, it grew into the play that it is today. In 2006, The New York Times hailed “The Vagina Monologues” as “probably the most important piece of political theater in the last decade.”
The play has also grown since its last run of local performances in 2020, as a part of the V-Day movement, a global activism effort that raises money to prevent violence against women.
“We got to really play with the piece. We got the script, but we made modifications to it based on our personalities and what the directors wanted to bring to it with the potential that they saw in us. I think we got to put our personality into this particular show of ‘The Vagina Monologues,’” cast member Cassie Chantel said.
Audience members also had the opportunity to see this show grow. Susan Winstead, a former member of the cast, who have been dubbed the “Vagina Warriors,” returned to the performance as an attendee.
“I enjoy seeing the people being part of a cast and a group of ladies that are very strong, open, caring and warm,” Winstead said. “It’s nice to reflect back on that and to see how they’re performing and shining in their own way, too.”
“The Vagina Monologues” is a performance with something for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or cultural background. It seems there’s no stopping this play from continuing to inspire generations of women, especially if the self-proclaimed “Vagina Warriors” have anything to do with it.
“I have kids, and for me, I really want them to see it. I just really want them to come and experience this,” cast member Angie Cleveland said. “It’s absolutely a show that everyone should see.”